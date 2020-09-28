Savanna Police Chief David Spears said three people were flown by medical helicopter after a a three-vehicle collision in Savanna.
Spears said in an email that two trucks and one semi were involved in the Friday incident in Savanna. Spears said one truck went left to center, struck the semi, then over corrected and hit a second truck head-on.
Three people were flown by medical helicopter and one was treated and released at McAlester Regional Health Center, Spears said.
Spears said an incident report was not immediately available as the department continues to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.