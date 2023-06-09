A Savanna alum recently graduated with a master’s degree from Harvard University and plans to use life experiences to inform education policies.
Trinity Johns recently earned a master’s from the Ivy League university and aims to impact education policy in the future — saying her experience at a rural school showed her how vital public education is to society.
“I’m a product of rural education and I believe rural education is vital,” Johns said. “We have teachers who are committed to teaching in rural schools and without them, we would be worse off. We need them.”
Johns attended Frink-Chambers Public Schools for kindergarten through eight grade and later graduated from Savanna High School in 2016.
She said several teachers throughout her secondary education helped provide a foundation for her. Johns credited several teachers at Frink-Chambers and Savanna for influencing her.
Johns said her family also prioritized education as her father, grandmother and aunt obtained master’s degrees, adding to her experience and belief that rural education is vital to society.
“I’m a product of rural education,” Johns said.
Johns went on to graduate from Duke University with a degree in sociology because she enjoyed learning about people.
She became more passionate about education policy and went on to Harvard University, where she recently graduated with a master’s of education in education, policy and analysis.
Johns said she enjoys the research process and hopes to impact education policy, with an ultimate goal of a universal free lunch program for students.
“If I make sure they’re fed, they’re gonna have a lot smoother day in school,” she said. “So that’s, that’s the dream.”
Johns said she always enjoyed school — but never thought she would go into education for a career.
But she continued feeling drawn toward education, took a teaching assistant position and then moved into the equity and inclusion office while attending Duke.
“I was like, ‘OK, I really, really like helping kids so I really might like making school safe and exciting place for them,’” she said. “Because it was that way for me.”
Johns said teachers enjoy seeing students reach the “lightbulb moment” when they understand a concept.
She said the subject matter might change, but helping students understand a concept is what fuels her passion for education.
Johns taught children at Pam’s Academy of Dance and said that experience helped her learn how to teach any concept to a student when she was a teaching assistant.
“Instead of teaching how to do a ballet turn, I was teaching ‘OK we’re gonna learn multiplication today’ and they would get it,” Johns said.
Johns said being a teaching assistant during the COVID-19 pandemic opened her eyes to more struggles for students and motivated her to get a master’s in pursuit of impacting change in education policy.
She saw students struggle to make connections, grapple with their identity as a person and more that became detrimental to their mental health and academics.
Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows 87% of public schools reported the pandemic negatively impacted student socio-emotional development in the 2021-2022 academic year. The report states 84% of public schools agreed or strongly agreed the pandemic negatively impacted students’ behavioral development.
School leaders also reported uptick in absenteeism during that span, the report states — with 75% of elementary schools, 71% of rural schools, and 73% of schools with lower student poverty rates reporting higher absenteeism.
“And so I’m like “OK how can I help with this?’” Johns said.
Johns is working on a project that researches all aspects concerning rural education in Kentucky through a collegiate partnership with Partners for Rural Impact.
Partners for Rural Impact originated 25 years ago in Appalachia and works toward creating sustainable change in rural places via running programs, building civic infrastructure, developing local capacity and long-lasting partnerships.
Johns said she interviews students, inputs data, writes background for research, and more as the program works to promote education in the area.
“They’re really investing in education to try to get the industries that they need,” Johns said. “They’re kind of showing the kids ‘these are options for you.’
Johns also works in Massachusetts on the Identity Project, which aims to research globally how students’ identity impacts their education.
She said using students’ identity to inform the instructional process benefits the students in a variety of ways because it helps them feel safe at school.
“If it’s not your second safest place, it should be your first safest place,” Johns said. “My dream is that they come to school, they feel like they are loved, they feel like they are challenged, and they feel like they are seen by the people that are teaching them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.