Voters picked two new council members and approved six changes to the McAlester city charter.
City of McAlester voters reelected Ward 4 city councilor Randy Roden and selected Justin Few as the Ward 2 city councilor during Tuesday’s election. Voters also approved six proposed changes to the city charter involving a variety of topics.
“I’d like to thank my wife, Debbie and all of family, my friends out on the street with me and believing in me,” Roden said. “And I’d like to thank my parents that are gone now that established our good family name.”
Roden, a long-time McAlester resident and retired Department of Corrections officer, previously won election to fill the unexpired term of longtime Ward 4 Councilor and Vice Mayor James Brown, who died in February 2021 while being treated for COVID-19.
Few won the Ward 2 seat with 255 total votes to challenger Myles Lear Jett’s 74 and will replace Vice Mayor Cully Stevens, who did not seek reelection.
After the election, Few said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve his community.
“I may fall short of words to express my emotions and gratitude for the opportunity I have received to be elected tonight as councilman to represent Ward 2,” Few said in a statement. “I would like to express heartfelt thanks to those people who have confidence in electing me. I would like to thank my family and friends for their unending love and support. To the volunteers who came forward to assist with my campaign, I say a big thank you! To Mr. Myles Jett, I thank you for participating in the democratic process. Our community is better for it.”
Both councilors-elect want to continue working on ways to move McAlester forward.
McAlester voters in November 2021 approved two measures to incur $32.5 million debt toward water line repair and replacements over a four-year project and pay for it with with a new quarter-cent sales tax increase.
Roden said the city needed the make the project happen and has said he wants to address city streets.
Few has said it costs about $22,000 to asphalt a city block and noted sewer and water lines can be replaced as needed during road improvements.
After being reelected Tuesday, Roden thanked constituents for believing in him and said he self-funded his campaign. He said his top priorities will continue to be improving infrastructure and finding ways to improve healthcare in McAlester with a goal to sell or lease McAlester Regional Health Center.
MRHC expanded services in the last decade as hundreds of rural hospitals closed nationwide. Roden has reiterated at several council meetings his preference of selling or leasing the hospital based on several concerns over business practices.
A 1969 document creating the Trust of McAlester Regional Health Care Authority states the city is a beneficiary of the trust and has no authority over the trustees or the estate.
Few has said he wants to see MRHC continue operating under the Trust.
He also said MRHC’s partnership with the Oklahoma Heart Institute and other provides excellent healthcare for the region.
Few graduated from Haileyville High School, Eastern Oklahoma State College, and Southeastern Oklahoma State University before returning to McAlester to start a family and operate his business.
He served as Keep McAlester Beautiful president, chair of the Local Economic Advancement and Development (LEAD) Committee, past president and board member of the McAlester Rotary Club, past chairman of the Eastern Oklahoma State College Foundation. He also served as a member of the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment for the City of McAlester and the McAlester Chamber of Commerce, and more.
Few was awarded The President's Volunteer Service Award 2020, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful 2013 Affiliate Champion and 2019 Volunteer Champion, and the Eastern Oklahoma State College Outstanding Alumnus 2014.
“From today I take on these new responsibilities knowing that I stand on the sturdy shoulders of dedicated citizens,” Few added. “I will try my best to fulfill your expectations as your councilman. Together we can continue to move McAlester forward.”
Voters also approved six proposed changes to the city charter.
