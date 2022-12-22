A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Pittsburg County through 6 p.m. Thursday as road conditions begin to deteriorate.
As of 10:00 a.m., the Oklahoma Department of Transportaon had Pittsburg County road conditons listed as "moderate" and advised drivers to be alert to changing conditons.
"Drivers are advised to use caution, reduce speed and stay back 200 feet from snow removal equipment. Be alert to changing conditions which may deteriorate rapidly," said ODOT on its online road condition map.
“The rapidly falling temperatures will result in deteriorating road conditions as well as visibilities with the onset of the precipitation,” the National Weather Service in Tulsa stated in the advisory. “Gusty north winds will also set up behind the front, with winds gusting at times into the 35 to 45 mph range.”
A wind chill advisory is also in effect for Pittsburg County and surrounding areas through noon Friday.
“Very cold wind chills are expected Thursday with wind chills 10 to 20 below zero by Friday morning behind an Arctic cold front,” the weather service said.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a state of emergency for all 77 counties Wednesday in advance of the winter storm.
“The winter storm is expected to include a mix of freezing rain, snow, strong wind, and low temperatures across the state beginning Wednesday, which may result in power outages, hazardous road conditions, as well as a potential for an increased demand for liquefied petroleum gas, and certain other fuels, as well as wholesale demand for petroleum commodities such as natural gas; and said damages are likely to cause an undue hardship on the citizens of this State,” the emergency order states.
According to the order, the emergency declaration remains in effect for seven days.
As of 9:30 a.m., no power outages were reported by Kiamichi Electric Cooperative.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma was reporting 20 customers were experiencing an outage in the area of Scipio/Cabiness Road and U.S. Highway 270 near Arpelar, with an estimated restoration time of noon Thursday.
Live Oklahoma road conditons can be found by visiting https://oklahoma.gov/odot/travel/current-traffic-conditions/road-condition-resources.html
