Rev. Wade Watts: A lasting legacy

The Rev. Wade Watts often relayed a story from his youth before the civil rights era when a white friend invited him to dinner.
The late civil rights leader from McAlester would tell his children that the friend’s parents only allowed him on the back porch — and soon their dog soon started to growl at him.
“The dog started wanting to attack him and he didn’t know why the dog was so upset with him,” his daughter, Coluah Watts Stanfield, told the News-Capital. “And the little boy said, ‘Well, it’s because you’re eating out of the dog’s plate.’”
Watts was born in Kiamichi in September 1919 and grew up to become a prominent civil rights activist who spent most of his life in Pittsburg County.
He marched in Selma, Alabama, alongside the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in March 1965. He was appointed to the Civil Rights Commission by President Lyndon B. Johnson and served four years on the Oklahoma Crime Commission, five years as chaplain at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary and Human Rights Commission, and retired as Labor Inspector from the Oklahoma State Labor Commission in 1982.
Watts also served as the Oklahoma state president of the NAACP from 1968 to 1984 and continued advocating for racial equality until his death in December 1998.
“He never stopped the fight,” Stanfield said. “He was no longer the NAACP president for the state of Oklahoma, but he never stopped the fight of an NAACP person.”
Watts was inspired to become a civil rights leader by Ada Lois Sipuel, a young Black woman who was denied entry into the University of Oklahoma’s School of Law in 1946.
Watts also worked with Thurgood Marshall — the civil rights activist who went to serve as Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1967 to 1991 — on Sipuel’s challenge. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1948 that denying Sipuel entrance to the school was unconstitutional.
She became the first Black student admitted to OU’s law school on June 18, 1949, but still faced discrimination with the school putting a “colored” sign on her chair.
“They segregated her by sticking her out in the hallway to be able to look through a peephole to learn what she could because they would not allow her to sit in the classroom with them,” Stanfield added.
Befriending the KKK
Watts was targeted by the Ku Klux Klan while he served as state president of the NAACP — even more so after debating the white supremacist group’s Oklahoma leader on a radio show in 1979.
Johnny Lee Clary, then Grand Dragon of the KKK’s Oklahoma arm, later admitted to burning crosses outside of Watts’ home and burning the church where Watts preached — the Jerusalem Baptist Church, which still stands on East Mill Avenue in McAlester.
Clary, who died in 2014, discussed the 1979 radio debate against Watts in several interviews with media outlets and during a 2011 TedX Talk.
“When the debate was over, I get ready to leave and he says, ‘Johnny, you can’t do enough to me to make me hate you. He goes. ‘I’m going to love you and I’m going to pray for you whether you like it or not,’” Clary said.
Clary relayed during the TEDx Talk how Watts stood against the KKK.
Watts told KKK members burning a cross outside his home that he would cook a meal for them. He told people marching around his home in KKK garb that they were early for Halloween and needed to leave.
Clary said he and others threatened Watts once in a restaurant, saying, “Whatever you do to that food on your plate, I’m going to do the same thing to you.”
“He picked up the chicken and he kissed it,” Clary said with a laugh. Clary said they left Watts alone after the exchange.
Clary left the KKK in 1989 to “give his life to God” and called Watts for guidance before the pastor invited him to preach at his church — the same Clary had burned down.
“Eventually, Johnny Lee became like a family member,” Stanfield said. “Johnny Lee had a torrid past as well with his home and I think daddy could see through that and that’s how they became friends because he finally got Johnny Lee to talk about it.”
Still standing
The Jerusalem Baptist Church still stands in a dilapidated state on East Mill Avenue in McAlester after surviving an effort in 2013 to turn it into a commercial storage unit. The church was established in 1901, which Stanfield said makes it “one of the first and oldest black churches” in the area.
Watts preached there for more than 30 years before the city of McAlester Planning Commission voted 4-2 to recommend the city council approve a measure to rezone the lots on which the church stood to construct a storage facility for boats and recreational vehicles.
Stanfield joined several people — including Greg Rolan, Thanita Spencer, Frank Tedrick, and others — opposing the plan during the city council meeting in which it was discussed.
“Do you listen to the people, or do you listen to somebody’s pocketbook?” Rolan asked councilors at the time.
McAlester city councilors unanimously rejected the measure.
Stanfield said she misses her father and wishes she understood when she was younger how to appreciate his efforts.
She compared her father’s fight against racism to the biblical story of David defeating Goliath — saying it motivates her to continue his legacy.
“I’m going to keep fighting the fight,” she said. “He’s run his race and he fought a good fight, and he kept the faith and he finished his course and I want to be able to say the same thing.”
The Associated Press contributed to the this story. Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com