An Oklahoma state representative filed bills for lawmakers to consider naming a state horse and regulating e-cigarettes, among his plans to file more.
District 15 State Representative Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, spoke with the News-Capital about two bills he introduced, in addition to his plans for other bills he hopes will be approved during the upcoming Oklahoma legislative session.
Randleman said he authored House Bill 1054 because he wants e-cigarettes regulated and taxed.
“There is no regulation of e-cigarettes,” Randleman said. “So the state doesn't even know where all of these exist at. They're not charging tax on it. So we're losing money there.”
Randleman’s district covers portions of Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Seqouyah Counties in south central and southeastern Oklahoma.
Oklahoma state lawmakers have until Jan. 21 to file legislation to be considered during the first regular session of the 58th Legislative Session.
He said he believed every business should have to pay their share of taxes.
“There is no way that one should pay some and the other shouldn't,” said Randleman. “This bill will actually put it under the rules of tobacco.”
Randleman also authored HB 1055 to for consideration of naming a state horse, which he said he first introduced last year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you look at all the states around Oklahoma, every state has a state horse, Oklahoma does not and so what this bill will name the state horse so it will go in our records,” said Randleman.
Randleman said he got the idea from his granddaughter, Julianne.
If the bill passes, the state horse would be the Colonial Spanish Mustang/Heritage Horse of Oklahoma.
“The Colonial Spanish Mustang/Heritage Horse of Oklahoma has deeply rich ties to the American Indian tribes in the State of Oklahoma,” the text of the bill states.
Other bills Randleman plans on filing this upcoming legislative session include combating human sex trafficking, funding for daycares, dyslexia in students, and mental health clinics. More will be reported as those bills are filed.
When asked what he wants legislators to focus on as a whole, Randleman said he hopes legislation can be written to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the state budget woes that have come of it.
“One of the main things I think that we've got to deal with is balancing the budget,” Randleman said. “Because of so many cuts and what the coronavirus has done with it. So, I would say in combination of handling the coronavirus where we can get this under control, so it stops killing people along with balancing the budget since we're in such a deficit because of the coronavirus.”
Randleman said any residents with questions or concerns can reach him by emailing randy.randleman@okhouse.gov or by calling his office at 405-557-7375.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.