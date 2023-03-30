Reed Marcum was awarded a Walmart community grant to go toward his annual Christmas toy drive.
The McAlester High School senior organizes the J. Michael Miller Toy Giveaway with a bevy of volunteers each year during the holiday season — and accepted a $5,000 Walmart community grant Thursday to help this year's event.
Last year's event saw cars lining up before 5 a.m. and thousands of toys given away to children.
The idea for the event originated years ago when Reed wanted to help give some community members a happier holiday season.
Volunteers gave away 800 toys at the first event in 2016 and expanded to more than 7,000 toys handed out in recent years.
Reed organizes the event with his mother, Angie Miller, and his stepfather, McAlester attorney J. Michael Miller, each year — with help from a bevy of several family members and volunteers.
The event honors the memory of Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old child of Kelley and Michael Campbell, who died of complications resulting from pediatric cancer in 2018.
Reed later started the Hudson Strong Foundation — which gained 501 (c) 3 status and raises money toward scholarships for students going into the medical field and toward funding for families going through traumatic experiences.
