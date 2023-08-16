The highly anticipated Red Earth Fallfest is back, and it promises to be a day filled with vibrant celebrations of Native cultures.
The annual event willtake place on Saturday, October 14th, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, captivating attendees with an unforgettable parade, an all-day art market, and an opportunity to experience the Red Earth Youth Powwow.
Red Earth Fallfest is proudly presented by Red Earth, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Native arts and cultures through education, festivals, and art markets.
The festivities will kick off with a magnificent parade, led by Tribal leaders, princesses, dancers, community organizations and more. Spectators can line the streets of downtown Oklahoma City to witness the procession, which starts promptly at 10:00 am.
The parade route will begin at NW 6th Street and Walker Avenue, heading southbound on Walker and culminating near the Myriad Gardens on Sheridan Avenue.
Following the parade, the enchanting Devon Lawn of the Myriad Gardens will transform into an extraordinary Art Market, showcasing a diverse range of arts and crafts. From intricate beadwork to stunning paintings, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Native artistry. The Art Market will be open to the public from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, providing ample time for attendees to peruse the unique creations and find treasures to take home.
In addition to the Art Market, the Youth Powwow will take center stage, captivating audiences with awe-inspiring dances and mesmerizing drumbeats. Commencing at noon, the Youth Powwow will continue until 5:00 pm, culminating in an unforgettable award ceremony.
This showcase of youthful talent and cultural heritage will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on all who attend.
Red Earth Fallfest is a family-friendly event, and admission is free for all. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and picnic baskets, as they indulge in a day of festivities, cultural immersion, and cherished memories.
Red Earth Fallfest is made possible through the generous support of Allied Arts, Changing Winds Society, Chickasaw Nation, Cricket Wireless, KFOR News4, Kirkpatrick Family Fund, National Endowment for the Arts, Oklahoma Arts Council, OKC Powwow Club and Tinker Federal Credit Union
To participate in the Red Earth Parade or for additional information, please visit the official website at www.redearth.org or contact (405) 427-5228.
