A rate increase for drivers on the Indian Nation Turnpike without a PikePass was recently approved as the tollway is scheduled to become cashless next year.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved the increase during its regular scheduled meeting last week in Oklahoma City as the agency moves to convert all 12 turnpikes to cashless by the end of 2024.
“PlatePay offers a safe and convenient way to keep traffic flowing while allowing motorists to handle tolls at their convenience online,” Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said in a statement. “PlatePay helps create a safer turnpike system by eliminating sudden speed changes needed to pay cash tolls.”
The agency plans to convert the Indian Nation, Will Rogers, Turner, and the Muskogee Turnpikes to the PlatePay system by the end of 2024.
Seven other turnpikes operated by the agency have already been converted to the cashless system since 2021.
PlatePay cameras will take a photo of the vehicle’s license plate as the vehicle passes through. The driver will then either be charged through a PikePass account or be mailed an invoice at the higher approved rates.
OTA states the rates for PikePass users were not raised and will remain around 50% lower than the PlatePay rates, which are higher “due to administrative costs of the program.”
Drivers can also download and use the PlusPass mobile app after the tollway is converted to the cashless system.
The app works similarly to the PikePass system, which uses license plates linked to an account to issue invoices.
“Customers can create an account that offers savings on average of 25 percent less than PlatePay rates,” the OTA states.
Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said the agency is always looking into other ways for drivers to pay tolls.
“We are committed to exploring every opportunity to provide options to motorists, and we are working hard to consider and implement other web-based options that allow motorists to pay their tolls as conveniently as possible,” Gatz said.
The 104.49 mile long Indian Nation Turnpike was authorized by the state legislature in 1955 with the north section running between Henryetta and McAlester opening in 1966. The south section between McAlester and Hugo was completed in 1970.
According to the OTA, the average daily traffic in 2022 between McAlester and Henryetta was more than 8,400. The average daily traffic between McAlester and Hugo in 2022 was around 4,000.
