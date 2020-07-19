Sometimes I think about all the virtuoso musicians who have played in country music bands.
I'm not talking about self-contained groups, such as Alabama or Asleep at the Wheel. I'm referring to musicians who backed-up well-known solo singers.
Most country music artists who recorded in and were based in Nashville, Tennessee, used the ace studio musicians in Nashville when recording, then usually performed with their regular band when on the road. Nashville developed such skilled studio musicians that they became known for their ability to step into a studio and turn out a finished track in a matter of hours.
Because of their skill sets — which were different than playing in honky-tonks or even onstage in such legendary venues as the Grand Ole Opry or concert halls — many record companies insisted their artists use studio musicians, and not their touring bands when recording. A guitarist with a touring band might have the licks to fill up the dance floor in front of a boisterous crowd on a given Saturday night, but could stumble inside the very different studio confines, where there's no crowd to help fire up their performance. Or not.
Despite the norms in Nashville, some country-oriented acts have always been self-contained. Take Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys, or the early Hank Thompson and His Brazos Valley Boys — although both bands were Western swing-oriented groups, not your typical Nashville artists.
And who could imagine Bill Monore recording without his Bluegrass Boys? That would be akin to Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs taking the stage without their Foggy Mountain Boys. (I just noticed, there seemed to be a lot of Boys playing in bands in those days!) Like Monroe, Flatt and Scruggs were bluegrass artists, not mainstream country artists, and bluegrass musicians always recorded with their bands.
Regarding Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys, he preferred to cut his records in place such as Texas, Oklahoma or California — far from Nashville, which frowned on the use of drums at the time, not only on the Grand Ole Opry stage, but even in the recording studios in the 1940s, '50s and even much of the '60s.
Even though Nashville records executives usually did not allow most mainstream country artists to record with their touring bands during that era, there were always exceptions — such as with Johnny Cash and his Tennessee Two. Lead guitarist Luther Perkins and bassist Marshal Grant — and their boom-chicka-boom sound were as much a part of Cash's recordings as the Main in Black himself. Although they started out recording in Memphis on Sam Phillips' Sun Records, they stayed intact when Cash started recording in Nashville for Columbia.
I've never heard anyone explain why the Columbia Records executives let Cash record with his touring band, when almost no one else did at the time. I can only guess that they had the good sense to recognize the Tennessee Two were an integral part of the Cash sound. When Nashville eventually loosened up enough to allow drums, the Tennessee Two expanded to the Tennessee Three, with the addition of drummer W.S. "Fluke" Holland.
The real breakthrough for touring country musicians though, came not from Nashville, but by way of Bakersfield California — first, with Buck Owens and His Buckaroos and then later with Merle Haggard and the Strangers.
They didn't need Nashville when they broke through as artists. After refining their sound in the hard-core honky-tonks in and around Bakersfield, they recorded their breakthrough recordings inside the famed Capitol Records studios in Los Angeles.
Not only were they able to utilize the studios where everyone from Frank Sinatra to The Beach Boys had recorded, Buck was also free to use his dynamite touring band the Buckaroos — complete with drums (gasp!).
Once Buck Owens and His Buckaroos broke big, they ruled the charts. At the time, most of their country music counterparts in Tennessee had become awash in what was called "The Nashville Sound" — epitomized by swirling strings with reams of background vocalists, about as far from pure country music as they could get. That was the idea, with many country music record producers yearning for a "sophisticated" sound to help them cross over to the pop charts.
I'm not saying the idea never worked — think of producer Owen Bradley and his groundbreaking work with Patsy Cline and Brenda Lee. But, with many other producers, the "Nashville Sound" seemed synonymous with syrup.
That's how things were when Buck Owens and His Buckaroos hit the charts like a chugging freight train. Featuring lead guitarist, fiddler and harmony singer extraordinaire Don Rich, the group also featured steel guitarist Tom Brumley, bassist Doyle Holly and drummer Willie Cantu.
Buck's records with the Buckaroos featured the snap and crackle — along with the pop! — of Rich's electric Fender Telecaster. His high harmonies added another dimension to Buck's vocals on songs such as "My Heart Skips a Beat," "Love's Going to Live Here," "I Don't Care," "I've Got a Tiger by the Tail" and many more.
While Buck's song "Together Again" would have been a tremendous hit anyway, Brumley's steel guitar solo sent it into the musical stratosphere. Meanwhile, Holly and Cantu set the rhythmic musical foundation for which the Buckaroos became so well known. Cantu's drums even played a major role in "My Heart Skips a Beat" — utilizing his tom toms to emulate the sound of a beating heart.
Yep, the Buckaroos have to be ranked among the greatest country music bands of all time.
Buck Owens and His Buckaroos even released an instrumental that shot all the way to number 1. It's also the last instrumental to top the country music charts.
The title? "Buckaroo," of course.

