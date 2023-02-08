Mayoral elections are shaping up in Hartshorne and Krebs along with elections for several other races as a candidate filing period wrapped up in seven municipalities around Pittsburg County.
The three-day candidate filing period ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday for municipal offices in Alderson, Haileyville, Hartshorne, Kiowa, Krebs, Quinton and Savanna.
In Hartshorne, Mayor Ashley Faulkner faces a challenge from Justin McLemore in her bid for another four years in office.
A race is also shaping up for the Krebs mayor’s post with current Mayor Chuck Nelms and Ward 1 Councilman Tommy Walker —who faced each other during a 2022 special election for the Krebs mayor’s office — heading for a rematch.
Barring any changes prior to 5 p.m. on Friday, three Hartshorne City Council races as well as elections in Kiowa, Savanna and Quinton are also pending.
Candidates with opponents will be on the ballot for an April 4 nonpartisan General Election. Those who are unopposed will automatically win another term in office, unless they withdraw as a candidate or they face a Contest of Candidacy by the deadline set for 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.
Candidates who had filed as of Wednesday’s deadline include:
• Alderson —Sheila R. Martin filed for the town treasurer’s post, while Chuck Courts filed for Office No. 2 on the Alderson Board of Trustees.
• Krebs — In addition to mayoral candidates, Dan Heathcock filed for the Ward 1 office on the city council, while Jason Wagnon filed for the Ward 3 seat.
• Hartshorne — Several city council seats are contested in addition to the mayor’s office.
Jerry Earp and former Hartshorne police chief Jimmy Don Wilson filed for Ward 3 seat on the city council. Barney Rosso, Jessica Hackler and James Edward Capers Sr. filed for the Ward 2 council seat. David Spears and Gayla Weldon filed for the Ward 4 post on the city council. Elizabeth Wilson filed for another four years as Hartshorne city clerk. Also open for candidate filings in Hartshorne was the Ward 1 city council seat.
• Haileyville — Catherine Bailey-Morgan filed for Haileyville mayor and current Police Chief Brian Mathis filed for another four years as Haileyville chief of police. Ryndie Liess filed for city clerk-treasurer, while Norman Lawson filed for the 4B seat on the Haileyville City Council.
Also open for candidate filings were Haileyville City Council seats in Wards 1B, 2B and 3B.
• Kiowa — Dannie Kelley and Kari R. Peterson filed for Office 2 on the Kiowa Board of Trustees, while Danny Drake filed for Office 4 on the Trustee Board. Jeri Ann Hasty filed for the office of town treasurer, then withdrew her candidacy, election officials said.
• Quinton — Ten candidates filed for three open seats on the Quinton Board of Trustees.
Stacy Brittain Barnett, Chrissy Bush, Brooklynn Cooper, Linton Gorman, Seth Kelley, Mary Kilcrease, Karen Vance, Jason Eugene Barnes, Dawn L. Haviland and Paula Peevy filed for the open seats on the Quinton Board of Trustees. With a total of three seats open for candidate filings, the three candidates getting the most votes in the Quinton election will win the trustee board positions.
• Savanna —Chad Graham and Ronald Burks filed for Office No. 3 on the Savanna Board of Trustees. Katie Gragert filed for Savanna town clerk. Coy Holt filed for Office No. 1 on the Trustee Board
Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, to withdraw as a candidate. That’s also the deadline to file a Contest of Candidacy following the closing of the candidate filing period on Wednesday. Another candidate for the same office is the only one who can file a Contest of Candidacy, unless a candidate is unopposed, election officials said.
The County Election Board Office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and can be contacted at 918-423-3877.
