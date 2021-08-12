QUINTON — A southeast Oklahoma police chief who a county judge ruled lacks credibility as a witness due to legal history involving dishonesty was placed on administrative leave with pay by the town’s board of trustees.
The Quinton Board of Trustees voted 4-1 in Thursday’s regular meeting to place Police Chief Lawrence “Larry” Ruiz on administrative leave with pay — leaving the town without an acting chief.
Town trustees voting to yes were Dawn Haviland, Jimmy Boyd, Vice Mayor Carey Gragg, and Mayor Allen Miller. Trustee Taunya Jenkins cast the lone no vote. Ruiz was not seen at the meeting.
Ruiz is paid $21.15 per hour and has made $148,381.85 from when he was hired in December 2018 to Aug. 4, the News-Capital learned through an Open Records Request.
Miller said there was not an acting chief and it could be discussed at the board’s next meeting.
A Pittsburg County judge ruled this week that Ruiz was not a credible witness based on his legal history involving dishonesty in a decision that could dismiss a number of cases submitted to the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin, in granting a motion for disclosure of Giglio material earlier this week, wrote Ruiz’s legal history includes multiple dismissed felonies involving dishonesty including two counts of embezzlement and impersonating an officer.
Eight protective orders were filed against him and eventually dismissed, but accused him of aggressive physical and verbal behavior.
A ninth protective order filed against Ruiz in July 2021 by a woman who claims Ruiz stalked and harassed her. District 18 Special District Judge Mindy Beare extended an emergency protective order for two weeks in the matter on Wednesday.
If a final protective order is issued against Ruiz, it could jeopardize his state-required certification to remain a peace officer, CLEET General Counsel Preston Draper told the News-Capital.
