A southeastern Oklahoma town’s governing body voted to accept its police chief’s resignation Thursday and did not disclose terms of a settlement agreement.
Quinton Police Chief Lawrence “Larry” Ruiz Jr. was placed on paid leave in August by the town’s board after a Pittsburg County judge ruled he lacks credibility as a witness due to legal history involving crimes of dishonesty.
The town’s board met during Thursday’s special meeting to consider Ruiz’s employment and voted 4-1 in open session to accept his resignation and accept a settlement agreement.
The agenda item states the board would “authorize issuance of the payment of the amounts set forth in the agreement upon fulfillment of Lawrence Ruiz of any obligations required of him.”
City Attorney Kay Wall, the town’s board, and the mayor quickly left after adjournment without answering further questions.
District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin, in granting a motion for disclosure of Giglio material in August, wrote Ruiz’s legal history includes multiple dismissed felonies involving dishonesty including two counts of embezzlement and impersonating an officer. Ruiz’s legal history also includes eight protective orders filed against him that were all eventually dismissed with all accusing him of aggressive physical and verbal behavior.
A ninth protective order was filed against Ruiz in July 2021 by a woman who claims Ruiz stalked and harassed with some instances occurring while he was on-duty. An interim three-month protective order was granted against Ruiz following a September hearing.
State law requires anyone with CLEET certification to self-report any criminal matters and protective orders issues to CLEET, only a final protective order could potentially jeopardize the credential.
