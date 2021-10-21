Quinton is looking for a new top cop after the town's board entered a settlement agreement with its former police chief.
Former police chief Lawrence “Larry” Ruiz Jr., resigned from his position Oct. 14 and agreed to more than $4,000 offered in a general release and separation agreement approved by the town’s board of trustees.
Ruiz was placed on leave in August after a Pittsburg County judge ruled he lacked credibility as a witness due to legal history involving dishonesty.
The town of Quinton is accepting applications and resumes for a full-time police chief.
Quinton is requiring applicants to have a valid Oklahoma Driver’s License and must be 21 or older with a high school diploma or GED and certified through CLEET.
The job post states applicants must not have any felony convictions and must pass a “thorough background check” and a pre-hire drug screen.
Applicants must also submit to taking the state mandated “MMPI” test, per the job post. The Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory is a psychological test that assesses personality traits and pathologies. It is primarily intended to diagnose people who are suspected of having mental health issues, but can also be used to discern whether people who are psychologically healthy have surprising personality characteristics.
Oklahoma law states “the evaluation must have been performed for the specific purpose of evaluating an applicant's capability of exercising appropriate judgement, restraint, and self-control in the use of a firearm.”
Applications are available at Quinton City Hall, 1021 Main Street, Quinton, OK 74561 and must be turned in to city hall by 5 p.m. Nov. 15. Applicants can call 918-469-2652 for any questions.
The Quinton Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Nov. 18 to hire.
Quinton's board unanimously voted to hire Brent Cox in August as the interim police chief.
Cox said he was previously employed as a Quinton police officer but did not remember the dates he served. Cox said his previous employment was with the McCurtain Police Department in Haskell County before he left last year.
Former assistant police chief Joey Oliver resigned his position with Quinton days after the McAlester News-Capital submitted a request for his employment application under the Oklahoma Open Records Act. Documents obtained by the News-Capital show the assistant chief left out details about his previous employment that coincided with some legal history of his own.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
