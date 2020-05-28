Amelia London is thankful for the people who pitched in to help the community at a food giveaway.
The coordinator for Catholic Charities St. Jude's Helping Center in McAlester said volunteers were phenomenal Thursday during a Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma Farmers to Families food box program at the McAlester Boys and Girls Club.
"We appreciate the help of the community because we should all pull together to help each other," London said.
She said there were between 50-60 volunteers representing Catholic Charities, Northside Assembly, Kiowa City Council, Frink-Chambers Baptist Church, The King's House, Muskogee First Freewill Baptist, Central Christian, All Saints Episcopal Church and more. She also thanked Terry Green, of the Boys and Girls Club, for his help with the event.
"The volunteers are absolutely phenomenal," London said. "Many of them just kind of took their spots and took over and ran with it."
McAlester Mayor John Browne volunteered at the event and reflected on the importance of such events for the community.
"Especially in the times we're going through, a lot of people need help with things," Browne said. He referenced recent unemployment spikes and economic declines creating difficult circumstances for everyone.
"Any time that any group can come up and be willing to help others with no strings attached, no cost to it, just genuinely helping people out of the good of their heart, it's fantastic for our community," Browne said.
Browne also commended Shared Blessings for its regular food giveaways, All Saints Episcopal Church for its recent grocery handouts, the soup kitchens and the men's shelter in McAlester among others for helping the community.
"We have a tremendous number of good people and good organizations in McAlester that step up and do these things not just in crisis times like this, but in everday time just to help people out that are going through some hard times," Browne said.
Catholic Charities partnered with the Farmers to Families food box program that offered boxes of food for anyone in need without any income restrictions.
Another event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 at the McAlester Boys and Girls Club parking lot.
People must stay in their vehicles to drive through as volunteers place the food boxes in the vehicles. A full list of other locations and times for the program is available at cceok.org/F2F.
London said the turnout for the event Thursday was bigger than expected as organizers had to close a gate when supplies were running low.
"I think we have a lot more people in need in the community than I realized," London said.
London thanked all the volunteers for putting in their time and work to help the community.
She said the St. Jude's Helping Center is also open Wednesdays and Fridays at 328 E. Choctaw Ave. for anyone needing food.
