Public Service Company of Oklahoma says more than 450 electric personnel will begin to stage in McAlester today ahead of this week’s forecast winter weather.
“We’re bringing resources into the area to help with what we anticipate maybe storm restoration,” said Frank Phillips, external affairs manager for Public Service Company of Oklahoma. “We certainly want to make sure we’re prepared for this.”
Phillips said 250 line personnel, 150 forestry personnel, and 60 assessors will stage at the Pittsburg County Expo Center beginning Tuesday into Wednesday.
“They will be taking care primarily the McAlester area and then Stigler and Wilburton,” Phillips said. “The resources are coming in today and tomorrow. So we’ll have them here before the actual outages.”
A similar size group will be staging in Hugo to cover the company’s service area in far southeastern Oklahoma according to Phillips.
A winter storm warning will go into effect at noon Wednesday for Pittsburg County.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Tulsa state a mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow are expected with snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with ice accumulations of “one quarter to one half inch with isolated amounts to three quarters inch possible.”
“Power outages and tree damage are likely especially across portions of southeast Oklahoma,” the NWS states. “Power outages of 24 hours and possibly up to several days should be anticipated across portions of far southeast Oklahoma. Travel conditions will rapidly deteriorate late Wednesday afternoon and become hazardous Wednesday evening through early Thursday.”
Phillips said PSO will continue to monitor the latest forecast while hoping for the best.
“We’re certainly praying for the best but we’re preparing for the worst,” Phillips said. “We’ll just continue to watch the weather, but we’re prepared for whatever comes.”
