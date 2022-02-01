PSO is preparing for possible weather-related outages across our service area including portions of western, southeastern and northeastern Oklahoma.
Storm management processes have been activated and will remain in place until the threat has passed.
PSO is coordinating with local emergency management authorities, while continuing to monitor the forecast for weather related impacts.
We will continue to provide information updates as the situation unfolds.
If you have questions related to your PSO power: 888-218-3919.
As of 1:00 PM details of our storm response are as follows:
Storm Preparation Efforts
Beginning on January 30, PSO requested nearly 2,800 additional personnel to join our local employees in areas of the forecasted path of the storm.
Additional personnel are expected to begin arriving Tuesday, February 1. Lineworkers, tree crews and support staff will begin staging in areas forecasted to be impacted across the state.
Additionally, PSO has taken recent action to secure fixed price fuel for power plants and prepare generating facilities for adverse weather.
CUSTOMER MESSAGES
• For safety’s sake, assume that any downed utility line is energized with deadly electric current. Stay away from the line and do not touch it with anything. Report it to PSO at 1- 888-218-3919.
• Please do not approach crews and utility vehicles you see in your neighborhood to ask when power will be restored. Doing so could jeopardize your safety. Outward vision from the large utility vehicles can be limited. A crew may not see someone who has walked up to their work truck.
• Please note, all restoration estimates are for customers whose property is in condition to receive power. If the electric service entrance (meter loop) to your home or business has been damaged or pulled away from the structure, you will need to have it repaired by a licensed electrician before PSO can re-connect service.
GENERATOR SAFETY
• Power Outage: If you use a generator, please follow the manufacturer’s operating instructions. Do not operate the unit indoors. Connect appliances directly to the generator’s electric outlets...not to the main electrical panel of your home or business unless you have had an electric load transfer switch installed to isolate your home’s wiring from PSO’s electric system. Otherwise, you jeopardize the safety of utility workers.
• Evacuation: Before you evacuate your house please disconnect (open) your home’s main electrical breaker after you turn off the generator. This will eliminate any possibility of the generator feeding power back into PSO’s electric system.
REPORT AND TRACK OUTAGES
• Visit psoklahoma.com/outages/report/ or call 1-888-218-3919 to report an outage, safety hazard like a downed wires, downed poles or trees that have fallen on power lines.
• Use the mobile app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play, report an outage, check outage status, view and pay your bill, manage your account, and more. Psoklahoma.com/app
• Visit PSOklahoma.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account.
• Sign up for text and email updates, including estimated time of restoration, at psoklahoma.com/alerts. Follow @PSOklahoma on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor for additional updates.
• Call PSO Customer Service Center at 1-888-216-3523 for any other customer service issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.