Sue Hosch said there are many reasons why Gilbert Postelle should not have been executed.
The Oklahoma coordinator for Death Penalty Action was among a dozen demonstrators Thursday outside Oklahoma State Penitentiary to protest the death penalty and the execution of Postelle, who was convicted of killing four people on Memorial Day 2005 and sentenced to death for two of the killings.
But Hosch said executions should be halted as Oklahoma's protocol faces an upcoming federal trial over its constitutionality.
“There’s no reason whatsoever for him to be executed today,” Hosch said. “It is a cruel, horrific process that the state goes through to kill these people and one that has not been litigated yet in court.”
Hosch said the upcoming federal trial in a lawsuit accusing Oklahoma of using unconstitutionally cruel lethal injection drugs during executions should bring a hiatus until it's resolved.
Former Attorney General Mike Hunter said that he would wait until the outcome of the trial before scheduling, which Hosch said AG John O'Connor should have honored.
Hosch also pointed to competency questions despite the state finding Postelle is not developmentally disabled, an upcoming federal trial over Oklahoma's execution protocol, and the inmate no longer being a threat to the public.
“He’s safe, he is not a danger to society if he stays in prison,” Hosch said. “He has asked to stay in prison, he has admitted that he was involved on some level, and he has not asked to be released, he has asked for his life to be spared.”
Joining Hosch and other DPA members were members of the Catholic Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma.
Bishop David Konderla was in attendance along with other Catholic leaders from across the state.
Fr. Bryan Brooks, of Broken Arrow, has travelled to McAlester dozens of times to hold vigils and said it was the first time a Bishop has been present at a vigil.
“To have his presence here as a witness is quite important,” Brooks said. “The Catholic presence has been here since 1990 and our Bishops through the entire time have always been supportive, but he is the first one to actually be here to take part in the vigil in person.”
A film crew for an anti-death penalty documentary was also present Thursday with crews inside the media center and outside with the demonstrators.
“There is going to be a documentary on intellectual disabilities,” Hosch said. “It is produced and directed by Rock Grant and we are helping out on the ground.”
Two people who were present outside OSP were interviewed on camera with questions ranging from why the death penalty should be abolished to what the person would say to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and other lawmakers about the death penalty.
Hosch said the documentary is being filmed across the United States and that she had no information on the title or when it will be released.
