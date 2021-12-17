An option for a proposed redistricting of the six wards in the city of McAlester is ready for some input from the public.
A special public hearing to discuss the ward redistricting proposal by the city of McAlester Ward Commission is set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
The city of McAlester Ward Commission consists of six members, one to represent each ward, along with a chairman selected by the other commission members.
They include Chairman Delante Redway, Blake Lynch, Jeremy Beaver, Chris Plunkett, Travis Read, Brian Smith and Donna Stewart. They are tasked with redrawing the city's ward boundaries based on 2020 Census results.
The idea is to keep the wards as close together as possible in population, with the target number set at 5%.
Lynch thinks the plan to be presented Monday evening achieves that goal. The State House of Representatives Redistricting Office helped get the plan in place.
"We took the parameters within the code," Lynch said Friday. "We've got a new plan we're presenting."
Included in the proposed redistricting plan is how the population currently in place within each ward will change if it's adopted. Proposed changes and the way populations will change for each ward include:
• Ward 1 — The ward would lose about three-fourths of a percentage point, or .72% in population, if the proposed plan is approved as is. Ward 1 is represented by City Councilor Weldon Smith.
• Ward 2 — This ward would increase by 1.22% in population under the proposal. Ward 2 is represented by Cully Stevens, who is also the city's vice mayor.
• Ward 3 — Its population would increase by nearly half a percentage point, or by 0.47%, if the new plan is adopted. The city council seat is currently empty, due to the resignation of Steve Cox.
• Ward 4 — This ward's population will decrease by nearly three percentage points, or by 2.87%, if the proposed plan is adopted. It's currently represented by Randy Roden.
• Ward 5 — Its population would rise by 1.15% if the proposed redistricting plan is adopted. Billy Jack Boatright represented Ward 5 on the city council.
• Ward 6 — This ward would see a 0.68% rise in population if the boundaries are redrawn as proposed. Zach Prichard is the Ward 6 city councilor.
McAlester City Clerk Cora Middleton said a large map of the proposal is available for viewing prior to the meeting. She too said the State House provided personnel to work with the city on the proposed new boundaries.
"They helped with the changes," Middleton said. "The original map they sent had all the figures, with the wards like they are now." That provided a basis for what changes needed to be made, once the new 2020 Census numbers were available.
A public hearing is required before the proposed new ward boundaries can be presented to the city council for its approval. Once the city council approves new ward boundaries, the task will be complete until the ward boundaries have to be redrawn again following the 2030 Census.
Even if the Ward Commission members decide to approve the proposed new ward boundaries following the public hearing, It's expected to be at least another 30 days before the council gets a chance to vote on approving them, due to timelines set out in the McAlester City Charter.
Middleton said there is a question about an area of property the State House proposals said the city had de-annexed, south of Hereford Lane and west of U.S. Highway 69, but she found no record of the city de-annexing that property. That's expected to be rectified, but since only about 15 individuals live in that area, it would have no affect on the proposed ward population boundaries, she said.
While a possibility remains some tweaks or adjustments could be made in the proposed plan following input from the public hearing, Lynch is hopeful the new plan is the one that will ultimately be adopted.
"It's clean. It's easy to follow," Lynch said of the proposed new ward boundaries. "We did our best not to make any weird-shaped districts."
