New playground equipment, a freshly painted flag pole, and shining metal roofing over a picnic area show progress being made to revitalize a city park named after a McAlester man killed in action while serving in Vietnam.
Michael J. Hunter Memorial Park — the 7.6 acre park at Fourteenth Street and Chickasaw Avenue near the former L’Ouverture High School — is named after the first McAlester native killed while serving in the U.S. military in Vietnam.
City officials and locals interested in updating it continue revitalizing the park in honor of its namesake and to provide for the 107 children within half-a-mile of the park live in public housing.
“Hunter Park is a great opportunity to benefit a lot of people in our community with a great gathering place,” City of McAlester Public Information Officer Stephanie Giacomo said.
Michael J. Hunter was born Nov. 2, 1946 and was drafted into the Army to begin his tour on July 7, 1966.
He was a Specialist Four in the 1st Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry, B Company before he died trying to save a fellow soldier on March 15, 1967 in the Binh Duong province of South Vietnam.
Hunter was the first McAlester native to die in the Vietnam War and received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was buried at Oak Hill Memorial Park in McAlester.
A 1968 deed shows the McAlester Urban Renewal Authority obtained lots at the site of the park for $10 “and other valuable consideration” from APCO Oil Corporation. Some land was then deeded in 1969 to the city of McAlester or $1 “and other good and valuable consideration.”
A Dec. 29, 1970 News-Capital article states city officials had been planning to put a park at the location since 1964 and finally completed plans to build Michael Hunter Memorial Park for $65,000 in 1970.
Plans called for two basketball courts, one tennis court, improvements at the wading pool, two picnic shelters, and a softball field.
Ray Curliss, then-director of the city’s McAlester Urban Renewal Authority, told the News-Capital at the time the project was a collaboration with the city Park and Recreation Department and Park Board.
Hunter Park was built in 1971 before a December 1973 News-Capital article states the city put $3,000 toward restroom improvements and “to correct damage wrought by vandals,” and to convert a tennis court to another basketball court.
The park has hosted several reunions, Juneteenth celebrations and other events throughout the years, but citizens noticed the park was underserved over time.
A group of local citizens started a campaign to update the park. McAlester’s Devin Rolan has said group leaders readjusted goals to make smaller improvements in a shorter timeframe and the COVID-19 pandemic brought some challenges.
But volunteers over the past year have picked up glass, removed graffiti, painted trash cans, removed weeds, picked up trash and more at Hunter Park.
The group also continues discussing plans to raise funds for a new monument and partner with local organizations for revitalization projects at the park. Anyone who wants to get involved with the project can join the Hunter Park Project Facebook group.
The city of McAlester has worked with the group to make improvements at Hunter Park, recently installing new playground equipment, repainting a flag pole, installing handicap ramps at playgrounds, and more on the grounds.
City officials told the News-Capital they are focused on addressing the broken glass in the park, with the project already out for bids, and soon improving the wading pool.
The city of McAlester also was awarded a $20,000 grant through the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) to fund some improvements at the park.
Keep McAlester Beautiful, previously known as Pride in McAlester, started an annual event in 2016 aimed to cleanup decades-old glass embedded in the park.
Giacomo, then executive director of the nonprofit organization, said she started an awareness campaign to clean the park after attending a Juneteenth celebration and noticing decades worth of broken glass in parts of the park.
The group and the city continue working toward improvements for storm water, draining, updating the track and more.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
