Law enforcement officers and first responders from across the area helped Wednesday to escort the late Choctaw Lighthorse Patrolman Rance Warren to McAlester.
Several Choctaw Lighthorse officers travelled Wednesday to Tulsa to escort Warren from the medical examiner’s office to Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester.
Warren, 32, died Monday at the McAlester Regional Health Center after succumbing to injuries received in an accident involving a utility vehicle in Latimer County.
According to the Choctaw Nation, Warren dedicated more than 13 years to the tribe’s Public Safety Department in both security and as a Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Officer.
“He worked in our Pittsburg County division and always represented our values of Faith, Family and Culture while serving and protecting the community,” said Michael Hall, Choctaw Nation’s executive director of public safety. “We are heartbroken as a brotherhood and for his family.”
According to OHP’s report, Warren was driving a 2020 Polaris General when he took a curve to the left. Troopers said Warren gave the utility vehicle gas and began to lose control on the gravel edge of the south side of the roadway. The vehicle rolled onto the passenger side, rotated, and spun backward into a tree.
“That impact caused it to roll another half turn onto the driver’s side, partially ejecting the driver and coming to rest on top of the driver,” the report states.
Warren was transported to MRHC by Pafford EMS where he was pronounced dead, the report states.
Troopers state two passengers in Warren’s vehicle, a 30-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl, were treated and released from area hospitals for injuries received in the accident.
Investigators say seatbelts were equipped, but not in use at the time of the collision. Investigators state the cause was an unsafe speed on a curve.
“The Choctaw Lighthorse Police are appreciative for the extension of sympathies and compassion shown to us by others in the law enforcement community and general public,” Hall said.
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton on social media asked people to keep Warren’s family in their prayers following the loss.
A service honoring Warren’s life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 11, 2023, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester with burial to follow at Gowen Cemetery.
