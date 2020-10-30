Investigators say they found meth and other contraband in the office and home of Mack Alford Correctional Center’s deputy warden secretary, according to court documents.
Melesa Foster, 48, of Kiowa, was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal institution, and unlawful use of communication facility, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Records show Foster pleaded no contest in September to three counts of bringing contraband into penal institution in Atoka County District Court and was sentenced to three concurrent five-year deferred sentences with supervision by the District 19 District Attorney’s Office for two years.
As part of the sentence, Foster was banned from the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown.
The Atoka and Pittsburg County charges are in relation to the same investigation, according to court records.
Investigators with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections wrote in a probable cause affidavit they started investigating Foster in August.
Foster was employed at the MACC as the secretary to the deputy warden when investigators say she brought marijuana into the prison for an inmate in exchange for methamphetamine, the affidavit states.
Investigators wrote that Foster used methamphetamine daily and had it at her workstation at the prison and at her residence in Kiowa.
Court documents state investigators searched Foster’s workstation and found a digital scale with a crystal-like substance in her desk drawer and inside the women’s restroom in the area of Foster’s workstation.
Foster reported to work the next day and was detained by investigators, who found three packages containing marijuana, methamphetamine, and tobacco on her person, according to court records.
Investigators wrote in the report they also searched Foster’s Kiowa residence and found 13.4 grams of methamphetamine, two vacuum-sealed bags containing tobacco and marijuana, two sets of digital scales, along with other drug contraband.
The report states investigators seized a cell phone that belonged to Foster and they found 96 “communication messages” with a subject identified as “Aaron” who is believed to be an inmate at MACC.
Court records state the cell phone messages included what type of drugs, weight of drugs, and the sale of drugs with the drugs being methamphetamine, marijuana, and pills.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
