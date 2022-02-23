For the second time this month, Public Service Company of Oklahoma is staging manpower and equipment in McAlester ahead of Thursday’s forecast winter weather.
“PSO is preparing for possible weather-related outages across our service area,” PSO said in a Tuesday press release. “Storm management processes have been activated and will remain in place until the threat has passed.”
According to PSO, around 1,000 line workers, tree crews and support staff are prepared to respond to possible power outages in eastern Oklahoma.
“That resource count includes 170 lineworkers from Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky and Georgia that are expected to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday,” PSO said. “They will join our local employees in southeast Oklahoma, including McAlester, Hugo and Atoka.”
Numerous power trucks began to stage Wednesday at the Expo Center in McAlester.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Pittsburg, McIntosh, Haskell, Latimer, Pushmataha, Atoka, Coal, and Hughes County through 6 p.m. Thursday.
The warning states light freezing drizzle will be possible overnight and will increase in coverage through Thursday morning.
“Ice amounts around a tenth of inch will be possible along I-44 with higher amounts around a quarter inch across southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas,” the warning states. “Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.”
If power outages do occur, PSO shares these safety tips:
• For safety’s sake, assume that any downed utility line is energized with deadly electric
current. Stay away from the line and do not touch it with anything. Report it to PSO at 1-
888-218-3919.
• Please do not approach crews and utility vehicles you see in your neighborhood to ask
when power will be restored. Doing so could jeopardize your safety. Outward vision
from the large utility vehicles can be limited. A crew may not see someone who has
walked up to their work truck.
• Please note, all restoration estimates are for customers whose property is in condition
to receive power. If the electric service entrance (meter loop) to your home or business
has been damaged or pulled away from the structure, you will need to have it repaired
by a licensed electrician before PSO can re-connect service.
GENERATOR SAFETY
• Power Outage: If you use a generator, please follow the manufacturer’s operating
instructions. Do not operate the unit indoors. Connect appliances directly to the
generator’s electric outlets...not to the main electrical panel of your home or business
unless you have had an electric load transfer switch installed to isolate your home’s
wiring from PSO’s electric system. Otherwise, you jeopardize the safety of utility
workers.
• Evacuation: Before you evacuate your house please disconnect (open) your home’s
main electrical breaker after you turn off the generator. This will eliminate any
possibility of the generator feeding power back into PSO’s electric system.
REPORT AND TRACK OUTAGES
• Visit psoklahoma.com/outages/report/ or call 1-888-218-3919 to report an outage,
safety hazard like a downed wires, downed poles or trees that have fallen on power
lines.
• Use the mobile app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play, report an
outage, check outage status, view and pay your bill, manage your account, and more.
• Visit PSOklahoma.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into
your account.
• Sign up for text and email updates, including estimated time of restoration, at
psoklahoma.com/alerts. Follow @PSOklahoma on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and
Nextdoor for additional updates.
• Call PSO Customer Service Center - 1-888-216-3523 for any other customer service
issues.
PSO states it will provide updates throughout the duration of the event.
