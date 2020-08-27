A dump truck downed power and phone lines in McAlester on Thursday afternoon — and crews are working to restore both.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma representative Frank Phillips said the truck downed lines and broke a power pole to initially leave 266 customers without power around 1:11 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Second Street and Harrison Avenue in McAlester.
Phillips said PSO restored power to 139 customers by 2:30 p.m. and 34 more at 2:45 p.m. — leaving 93 without power as of 3 p.m.
"We were able to do some switching and that's how we were able to pick up some of those customers that were out," Phillips said. "But they're still out there doing some work."
Phillips said he did not have an updated estimate of restoring power to the remaining customers, but the initial estimate was 4:30 p.m.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
