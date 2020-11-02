McAlester Public Schools announced Monday a positive COVID-19 case at Puterbaugh Middle School.
School officials did not identify if the positive case was a student or staff member, but MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said in a press release that individuals in close contact were asked to go to distance learning.
"Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members," Hughes said. "It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances.
"I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathetic and respectful to those affected," Hughes added.
The district tracks and reports COVID-19 data on a website updated daily.
Two staff members and 20 students were being quarantined for a total of 22 as of Friday, according to MPS data.
The following is a release from MPS:
Dear McAlester Public Schools parents and staff,
Today, we received notification that Puterbaugh Middle School has a positive test for COVID-19. While we must protect the privacy of those involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family.
There is nothing more important to MPS than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families. We are working in collaboration with the Pittsburg County Health Department. The individuals who have been determined to be a close contact will be contacted. These individuals will be asked to go to distance learning until it is determined by the health department that they need to quarantine. We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of our staff and students.
McAlester Public Schools will continue to follow all COVID-related safety procedures.
We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for your support of McAlester Public Schools.
