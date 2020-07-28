Rural segments of several Oklahoma turnpikes now have the green light for a higher maximum speed limit. While this won’t impact urban areas on these routes, all drivers should still keep a close eye on their speedometers as changes are made over the next several months.
OTA approved the proposal to raise posted speeds from 75 mph to 80 mph on rural segments of five turnpikes, and to establish an 80 mph maximum speed limit on the Kickapoo Turnpike, which is scheduled to open later this year. These locations total 104 miles and include:
• Turner Turnpike from mile marker (MM) 203 to MM 216, between Bristow and Sapulpa, 13 miles
• Muskogee Turnpike from MM 2 to MM 33, between Muskogee and Tulsa, 31 miles
• Cherokee Turnpike from MM 3 to MM 28, 25 miles
• Indian Nation Turnpike from MM 93 to MM 104, between SH-9 and I-40, 11 miles
• H.E. Bailey Turnpike (Norman Spur) from MM 102 to MM 107, 5 miles
• Kickapoo Turnpike (scheduled to open later this year) from MM 130 to MM 149, between I-40 and the Turner Turnpike, 19 miles
Existing speed limits on rural turnpikes like the Will Rogers Turnpike, main segment of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, Cimarron Turnpike and Chickasaw Turnpike will not be changed as part of this action, based on factors considered.
With today’s approval, work can begin to manufacture and install the new 80 mph signs for each of these corridors. This process could take several months to complete. Until the new signs are in place, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it will be enforcing the current posted speed limit. Drivers will need to pay attention in the corridors before revving up or else they’ll risk a ticket.
