Polls across the Choctaw Nation's southeast Oklahoma reservation are open through 7 p.m. Saturday as tribal members vote for Choctaw Nation Tribal Councilors in four districts.
Voters in Choctaw Nation Districts 2, 3, 8, and 11 are voting for a tribal councilor to represent their districts to serve a four-year term.
Out of the four tribal council seats up for election, only one local council seat is up for election — District 11.
District 11 covers portions of Pittsburg County with the cities and towns of McAlester, Krebs, Haileyville, and Hartshorne located within the district.
Incumbent District 11 Councilman Robert Karr is being challenged by Nellie Meashintubby.
Karr was first elected to serve the district in 2019 after defeating longtime councilman Bob Pate. Karr was declared the winner of the election after Pate dropped out of the election prior to a runoff.
Choctaw Constitutional Judges later ruled in favor of Karr in a lawsuit filed by Meashintubby challenging the runoff process.
District 11 voters can read questions answered by the two candidates in print and online editions of the News-Capital.
Three other council seats within the tribe’s 12-person council are to be decided in this election cycle, Districts 2, 3, and 8.
Tony Ward, the incumbent District 2 councilor, is being challenged by Brent Minter.
District 3 is a race between incumbent Eddie Bohanan and Kay Hearing.
Larry Wade is challenging incumbent Perry Thompson for the District 8 seat.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for the general election.
District 11 voters can vote at the Choctaw Community Center located at 3274 Afullota Hina in McAlester.
Voters in District 2 can vote at the community centers in Broken Bow and Battiest. District 3 voters can vote at the centers in Talihina, Smithville, and Heavener. District 8 voters can vote at the community center in Hugo.
Choctaw Nation members who are at least 18-years-old are eligible to vote in the elections with same-day voter registration available.
