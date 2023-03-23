Law enforcement officers and emergency responders from across the state helped escort the late McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow home Thursday.
Several officers from the McAlester Police Department travelled Thursday to Tulsa and officers from agencies assisted to escort Barlow from the medical examiner's office to Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester.
Barlow died Monday at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa after succumbing to injuries received in a head-on collision during an escort for fallen McAlester Police Captain Richard Parker last Friday.
A ceremony was held Wednesday at the Tulsa hospital to honor Barlow being an organ donor.
Family, friends, hospital staff, and law enforcement from McAlester and other agencies gathered at St. John Hospital for a Donate Life flag raising ceremony.
The Donate Life flag has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance, and hope, while honoring those touched by donation and transplantation, according to Life Share.
“Giving the gift of life is one of the most selfless legacies a person can leave behind. The concept of a flag raising is to make a unified statement about the importance of donation and represent the great need for donors and encourage people to register as a donor,” the organization states.
Life Share said Barlow donated his liver, heart, pancreas, and kidney — which could potentially save up to four lives.
Barlow graduated from McAlester High School in 2015 and served in the U.S. Army before working for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
He was sworn in as a patrolman for the McAlester Police Department on Aug. 12, 2021.
The Glenpool Police Department said officers were notified around 6:27 p.m. on Friday, March 17, of a head-on collision on Highway 75 just north of 151st St. South.
Martin Rodriguez was driving a black Ford F-250 truck with one passenger, failed to stop for the procession and swerved to avoid hitting a stopped vehicle, according to Glenpool PD.
Glenpool PD said the truck then crossed the center median and struck the McAlester police vehicle head-on.
Barlow had to be extracted from his patrol unit and was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa and underwent multiple surgeries before succumbing to his injuries.
Rodriguez was being held Thursday in the Tulsa County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter-automobile, causing a fatality accident without a valid driver’s license, reckless driving and no valid driver’s license along with a hold from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Glenpool PD continue to investigate the collision with a final report expected to be released in the coming days.
The funeral for Barlow is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester. City officials have said they are expecting upwards of 5,000 people to be in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.