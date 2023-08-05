Hartshorne Police Patrolman Austin Peaslee wants young people to have an understanding of how to avoid drug and alcohol abuse along with other harmful behaviors.
That’s why he’s at the center of plans to revitalize the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program — also known as DARE — at Hartshorne Public Schools, with plans to add Haileyville Public Schools as well.
Peaslee, a three-year veteran of the Hartshorne Police Department, is a newly-certified DARE instructor.
With the support of Hartshorne Police Chief Jerry Ford, he attained the certification July 28 by graduating as a DARE officer after completing an 80-hour course through the Oklahoma DARE Officers Association training in Norman.
The course covered a lot of areas, including teaching special techniques.
“It was very difficult,” Peaslee said. “They teach you to break out of the shell of being a street cop and become an educator.”
Originally, Peaslee planned to hold DARE classes at Hartshorne Public Schools only, but then the program expanded.
“I talked with Haileyville and they’re on-board with me teaching there, too,” Peaslee said.
When the DARE classes begin, Peaslee plans to start with the younger students at both schools.
“My main focus will be on kindergarten through the fourth grade and middle school,” he said. Peaslee plans to instruct the younger students first, then work his way up to high school students.
While instructing students on the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse and how to avoid them is a major part of the course, the DARE curriculum goes beyond that. It’s also designed to help students avoid other behaviors which could be problematic.
Peaslee plans to teach from a curriculum called “Keeping It REAL” — with REAL an acronym for “Refuse, Explain, Avoid and Leave.”
A major part of the program involves teaching students there are consequences to the decisions they make in life, both good and bad, he said.
Once the program begins, Peaslee plans to split his time teaching the DARE courses at the Hartshorne and Haileyille schools. Plans are to soon set a schedule and classroom location after meeting with teachers.
“I’ll try to teach two days a week at both schools,” said Peaslee.
He’’s looking forward to educating the students and making them aware through the DARE program.
“The main focus is to keep them safe,” he said.
“I’m just really excited and feel like it’s going to be good for our communities.”
