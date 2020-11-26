A man is in custody after fleeing from law enforcement officers and barricading himself in a residence.
Kenneth Strain, 36, was taken into custody Thursday night by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tactical Team after he fled police earlier in the day, pointed a weapon at an officer and refused to exit a residence, according to McAlester Police Lt. Preston Rodgers.
Rodgers said McAlester police officers received a report of a domestic incident at a local gas station before making a traffic stop on a vehicle matching a description at Ninth and Wyandotte around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
He said the driver, later identified as Strain, fled and led law enforcement officers on a pursuit covering a large portion of the town before it ended roughly 15 minutes later at a residence on Four Corners Road.
Strain then pointed a firearm at McAlester Police Officer Kevin Bishop and barricaded himself in a residence, Rodgers said.
Rodgers said Krebs Police Department assisted in the pursuit and MPD requested assistance from OHP’s Tactical Team.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris made contact with Strain over a phone call and negotiated with him to surrender.
“After a lengthy conversation, he agreed to come out,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers said felony eluding is among the anticipated charges.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.