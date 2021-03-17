Plans are underway to reopen City Hall in mid-April.
“We are moving forward with the April 19 date,” City Manager Pete Stasiak said Wednesday.
One of the reasons for setting the April 19 date is so a utility payment kiosk can be delivered and installed in the foyer inside the glass doors at the City Hall entrance.
With the kiosk inside the foyer, it can be accessed 24 hours a day by customers wanting to pay their city utility bills, which include water, sewage and garbage pickup services. The idea is to get away from taking routine payments in the city’s water and utilities department.
Beyond the foyer, plans call for the doors to City Hall to be unlocked during regular business hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., so anyone can enter the building.
“You will be able to walk into the lobby,” Stasiak said. Inside the lobby, the city will have a checkpoint. Plans call for a city employee to be stationed in the lobby at City Hall, with the employee playing several roles.
“We will have to put a person down there as a receptionist,” Stasiak said. One of the roles will be advising anyone wanting to make a utility payment how to use the kiosk, if the person does not already know how to use it.
A process is also planned for those wanting to enter City Hall to conduct business at one of the offices in the building or who needs to see a particular official or employee at the site.
“If someone wants to see us, unless we’re in a meeting or on a phone call, we’ll come down,” Stasiak said.
With the city’s mask mandate still in place, those entering City Hall will be required to wear a face mask or other protective facial covering to try and help slow the spread of the pandemic.
Temperature checks will also be required. Stasiak said a stationary piece of equipment will be in place.
“We’ve got one that sits on a stand,” Stasiak said. “You stick your face up and it takes your temperature.” An audible response is then given in a robotic voice, as in “Your temperature is 97 degrees,” for example.
During the March 9 meeting of the McAlester City Council, those who were present discussed aspects of the plans to reopen, although it was not an action item that required a vote.
McAlester Mayor John Browne and Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens voiced concerns about the possibility of reopening City Hall too quickly, with the mayor concerned about possible COVID exposure to employees.
Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright both pushed for a full reopening, with Smith questioning the usefulness of temperature checks and the need to have visitors escorted to city offices by city employees.
Smith asked “What’s the purpose of the escort?”
“So people won’t be wandering around,” Stasiak said.
“Who wanders?” asked Smith.
“You’d be surprised,” Stasiak replied.
Boatright indicated he thought the protective measures were going too far, because city employees have interactions with the public outside City Hall.
“Seventy-five to 80 percent of the employees will cut out of here and go to Walmart and go to the grocery store,” Boatright said.
Mayor Browne said the city should do what it can to protect city employees, even if interactions with the public occur outside of City Hall.
“I look at it as we can only control what we can control,” said Browne.
With Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox and Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard both missing the meeting, the ones who attended were split two-to-two on the reopening procedures.
While April 19 is being called a reopening, Stasiak noted that City Hall has not been fully closed, with appointments to see city officials or other city employees possible.
Procedures in place for the April 19 reopening are considered temporary, although Stasiak said it can’t be determined at this point when they will be relaxed as the COVID-19 pandemic hopefully recedes and more vaccinations are given in the coming weeks and months.
“I don’t see it as being something permanent,” Stasiak said. “For the time being it is, as we head toward herd immunity.”
What the mood at City Hall with plans for the reopening underway?
“I think everybody’s excited,” Stasiak said. “We’re excited to see a little daylight after the past year.
“We’re tired of the COVID pandemic,” he said. “We want to see normality.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
