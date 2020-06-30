Pittsburg County voters reelected Chris Morris as their sheriff.
The sheriff garnered 2,880 votes and 67.91% of the vote over fellow Republican challenger Bobby Cox’s 1,361 votes, or 32.09%.
“We’re going to continue to be one of the best sheriff’s office in the state of Oklahoma,” Morris said when asked what four more years of him as sheriff will entail. “We’re going to continue to provide the citizens of Pittsburg County with the best law enforcement that it’s ever seen.”
Morris said he will continue making progress for his department during his second term as Pittsburg County sheriff.
“It’s four more years of progress for the sheriff’s office; it’s four more years of proactive, aggressive law enforcement,” Morris said.
The sheriff said he will continue to do everything he can to seek more funds to add more deputies patrolling the county and to get his deputies the best equipment available, all while continuing to save citizens’ tax dollars.
“We saved $33,000 last year in our budget just by good budgeting, Morris said. “We’re going to use that to buy our body cams. That’s something we’ve been wanting to do and we’re able to do it now.”
Morris said he was humbled by all the support he received during his reelection campaign.
“You know, the support that I have received in my first campaign was big, but the support that I received this campaign was even bigger,” Morris said. “It’s very humbling and it’s unbelievable the people to step up that have that I feel have been happy with what we’ve done at the Sheriff’s Office and they’ve come forward and so many people willing to help, so many people willing to contribute to the campaign.
“I want to thank all the supporters, thank all my voters, everybody who came out and voted and we’ll continue to continue to do what we’re doing.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com.
