Pittsburg County Courthouse

Staff file photo

This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Devan Layne Boyd, 24, Red Oak — Larceny of an automobile, burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Michael Shaun Davis, 56, Eufaula — Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, possession of firearm with removed or defaced serial number

Kristina Hope Peyton, 34, no address given — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution

Melissa Rose Gerhold, 45, no address given — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail

Ernest Carrol Wallis, 86, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Alfred Dale Wheat, 55, Kiowa — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, assault and battery, public intoxication

Kyle Brent Henslee, 35, Krebs — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Nicole Marie Perry, 40, Eufaula — Trafficking in illegal drugs

Darrell Allen Casteel, 45, Haileyville — Burglary in the first degree, possession of firearm after former felony conviction

Hope Fassino, 24, McAlester — Sexual battery

Gary Dwayne Hicks, 36, McAlester — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of burglary tools

Heather R. Munoz, 38, McAlester — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Trafficking in illegal drugs and destroying evidence were dismissed against Justus Darwin Darrow, 38, McAlester.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you