This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Devan Layne Boyd, 24, Red Oak — Larceny of an automobile, burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Michael Shaun Davis, 56, Eufaula — Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, possession of firearm with removed or defaced serial number
Kristina Hope Peyton, 34, no address given — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution
Melissa Rose Gerhold, 45, no address given — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail
Ernest Carrol Wallis, 86, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Alfred Dale Wheat, 55, Kiowa — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, assault and battery, public intoxication
Kyle Brent Henslee, 35, Krebs — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Nicole Marie Perry, 40, Eufaula — Trafficking in illegal drugs
Darrell Allen Casteel, 45, Haileyville — Burglary in the first degree, possession of firearm after former felony conviction
Hope Fassino, 24, McAlester — Sexual battery
Gary Dwayne Hicks, 36, McAlester — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of burglary tools
Heather R. Munoz, 38, McAlester — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Trafficking in illegal drugs and destroying evidence were dismissed against Justus Darwin Darrow, 38, McAlester.
