This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Disposition of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Billy Banks Clawson, 46, Clinton — Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Billy Joe Morrow, 54, Haileyville — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation x2, domestic abuse assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence
N.B. Allen Chapman, 59, McAlester — Failure to register as a sex offender
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Gary Don Steiger, 38, Poteau, received a three-year suspended sentence for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction with Steiger intending to complete a sober living program.
Offers forged or false instruments was dismissed against Dustin Lee Harp, 39, Wilburton, pending further investigation.
