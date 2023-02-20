This report reflects public felony cases filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Brent Allen Hilton, 46, Quinton — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Rocky Marcus Murdaugh Jr., 34, Eufaula — Burglary in the second degree
Kayla Louise Lawson, 28, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Raymond Lee Risenhoover, 40, McAlester — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Felicia Ann McGinnis, 35, Galene, Kansas, received two concurrent two-year deferred sentences for bringing contraband into jail/penal institution and unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. A charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
—Derrick James
