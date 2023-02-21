McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.