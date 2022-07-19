This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Jessica Kathleen Mordecai, 37, McAlester — Acts resulting in gross injury, resisting an officer
Ewell Steve Johnson, 66, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Elonda Lane Crider, 55, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Michelle Leigh Cook, 25, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery x2
Oscar Sanchez, 46, McAlester — Disturbing the peace
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Caleb Scott Cheyenne, 18, Krebs — Burglary in the third degree
Devlin Washington, 45, Lewisville, Texas — Possession of stolen vehicle
Kimi Lea Escoe, 54, Hartshorne — Burglary in the first degree
Brian Rich, 30, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
April Dawn Thompson, 41, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Reilly Evers Hoctor, 31, McKinney, Texas — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, obstructing officer
Tamitria N. Goree, 41, Savanna — Prisoner placing body fluid on a detention officer
Rocky Marcus Murdaugh Jr., 33, McAlester — Grand larceny
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Michael Jay Roberts, 65, Oklahoma City, received an 18-month deferred sentence for reckless driving along with paying a fine and court costs for eluding police officer and transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.
Dustin R. Webb, 43, McAlester, received a 30-day deferred sentence for public intoxication.
Jessica Kathleen Mordecai, 37, McAlester, received two 18-month deferred sentences for acts resulting in gross injury and resisting an officer.
Deraj’e Nathaniel Jackson, 26, McAlester, received a one-year sentence in the Pittsburg County Jail with credit for time served for placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone call.
Donevin Payne Denton, 25, Oklahoma City, received 60-days in the Pittsburg County Jail with credit for time served for operating a motorcycle without a license and endorsement.
Lisa Ann Dorrell, 41, Hartshorne, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for failure to wear a seat belt. A charge of possession of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed.
Aundrea Donyale Laws, 52, McAlester, received two one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrell Allen Casteel, 44, Haileyville, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Lauren Taylor Hanson, 27, Wilburton.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Mariah Peevy, 25, no address given.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Ethan David Rhoades, 22, no address given.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, resisting officer, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, failure to maintain insurance or security, and failure to keep right were dismissed against Jessica Kathleen Mordecai, 37, McAlester.
Child endangerment, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage were dismissed against Samantha Nicole Shaw, 33, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Donevin Payne Denton, 25, Oklahoma City, due to the failure of the prosecution witness to cooperate.
