Pittsburg County

The Pittsburg County Courthouse

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Justus Darwin Darrow, 35, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence

Julia Ann Windson, 52, McAlester — Trespass after being forbidden

Anthony Jade Dorrell, 35, Wilburton — Driving with license suspended, failure to pay taxes due to state, failure to maintain insurance or security

Alan Williamson, 43, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, failure to wear a seatbelt

Stephen Christopher Schuette, 34, Sand Springs — Driving with license suspended, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit, failure to wear a seatbelt

Dustin John Lance, 35, Shawnee — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Kyra Lashea McGuire, 18, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to stop for yield sign

Exzavian Tavon Howze, 22, Mobile, Alabama — Inattentive driving, diving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain insurance or security

Brandon Ray Vails, 32, Crowder — Obstructing an officer, petit larceny

Richard Dean William Anderson, 30, McAlester — Petit larceny

Ashley Jean Mills, 19, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Leon Lester Shield, 67, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

Norma Jean Wesley, 43, Hartshorne — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

Tonya Francies, 39, Savanna — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

Patrick Glenn Ray, 55, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

Ashlie Nicole Pendleton, 35, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses x2

Jessica N. Robinette, 26, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Thomas Gregory Pless, 51, Collinsville — Driving with license suspended

Kenneth Wayne Strain Jr., 36, McAlester — Driving with license suspended

Jesse Alan Rodriquez, 37, Noble — Driving with license suspended

Lena Kay Oss, 24, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Crystal Leigh Ryan, 41, no address given — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, failure to pay taxes due to state

Bobby Wayne Hicks, 31, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Eddie Wayne Morris, 34, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Salissa May Moon, 39, McAlester — Assault and battery

Melissa Ann Coble, 38, Kinta — Malicious injury to property under $1,000

Kayla D. Hilburn, 29, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card

Kristen D. Stubblefield, 41, Newcastle — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated

Jace Blaine Rice, 36, Kiowa — Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor

Donavan Sloan, 34, Marietta — Actual physical control

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

James Anthony Arthur, 53, Hartshorne — Feloniously pointing firearm

Anthony C. Bedford, 32, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Kenneth Guy Fields Jr., 42, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation x2, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call, obstructing officer, malicious injury to property

Miron Neil Dean, 44, Stuart — Fourth degree arson

DeWayne Owen McCarty, 37, Krebs — Possession of a stolen vehicle

Cody Ray McFadden, 32, McAlester — Third degree arson, obstructing officer

Ashley Kym Phillips, 23, Muskogee — Falsely personate another to create liability

Russell Alan Helmer, 56, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Bradley Leo McGuire, 23, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Claude Sutton, 62, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Trafficking in illegal drugs, conspiracy to commit trafficking

Lonnie Turner, 57, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Conspiracy to commit trafficking

Cesar Omar Venegas, 32, McAlester — Knowingly concealing stolen property

Jacob Shelton, 19, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Levi Shelton, 18, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Xsavior Johnson, 18, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Trey Courtland Case, 28, Hartshorne — Grand larceny

Tylor Casey, 31, Fort Sill — Larceny from the house

Rodney Dwayne Rice, 46, Blanco — Feloniously pointing firearm, threaten to perform act of violence

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

None

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Jacob Ray Carney, 23, McAlester was sentenced to one year in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department after a felony charge of unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute was lowered to misdemeanor possession of a controlled dangerous substance with credit for time served.

Sheridan Sexton Jr., 42, McAlester, was sentenced to two concurrent 10-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but the first three years suspended for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and possession of a firearm with altered or removed serial number.

Danielle R. Garris, 31, Canadian, received a two-year deferred sentence for unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and a six-month deferred sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Edwin White, 50, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

