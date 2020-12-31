This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Justus Darwin Darrow, 35, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Julia Ann Windson, 52, McAlester — Trespass after being forbidden
Anthony Jade Dorrell, 35, Wilburton — Driving with license suspended, failure to pay taxes due to state, failure to maintain insurance or security
Alan Williamson, 43, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, failure to wear a seatbelt
Stephen Christopher Schuette, 34, Sand Springs — Driving with license suspended, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit, failure to wear a seatbelt
Dustin John Lance, 35, Shawnee — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Kyra Lashea McGuire, 18, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to stop for yield sign
Exzavian Tavon Howze, 22, Mobile, Alabama — Inattentive driving, diving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain insurance or security
Brandon Ray Vails, 32, Crowder — Obstructing an officer, petit larceny
Richard Dean William Anderson, 30, McAlester — Petit larceny
Ashley Jean Mills, 19, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Leon Lester Shield, 67, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Norma Jean Wesley, 43, Hartshorne — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Tonya Francies, 39, Savanna — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Patrick Glenn Ray, 55, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Ashlie Nicole Pendleton, 35, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses x2
Jessica N. Robinette, 26, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Thomas Gregory Pless, 51, Collinsville — Driving with license suspended
Kenneth Wayne Strain Jr., 36, McAlester — Driving with license suspended
Jesse Alan Rodriquez, 37, Noble — Driving with license suspended
Lena Kay Oss, 24, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Crystal Leigh Ryan, 41, no address given — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, failure to pay taxes due to state
Bobby Wayne Hicks, 31, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Eddie Wayne Morris, 34, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Salissa May Moon, 39, McAlester — Assault and battery
Melissa Ann Coble, 38, Kinta — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Kayla D. Hilburn, 29, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Kristen D. Stubblefield, 41, Newcastle — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Jace Blaine Rice, 36, Kiowa — Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor
Donavan Sloan, 34, Marietta — Actual physical control
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
James Anthony Arthur, 53, Hartshorne — Feloniously pointing firearm
Anthony C. Bedford, 32, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Kenneth Guy Fields Jr., 42, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation x2, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call, obstructing officer, malicious injury to property
Miron Neil Dean, 44, Stuart — Fourth degree arson
DeWayne Owen McCarty, 37, Krebs — Possession of a stolen vehicle
Cody Ray McFadden, 32, McAlester — Third degree arson, obstructing officer
Ashley Kym Phillips, 23, Muskogee — Falsely personate another to create liability
Russell Alan Helmer, 56, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Bradley Leo McGuire, 23, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Claude Sutton, 62, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Trafficking in illegal drugs, conspiracy to commit trafficking
Lonnie Turner, 57, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Conspiracy to commit trafficking
Cesar Omar Venegas, 32, McAlester — Knowingly concealing stolen property
Jacob Shelton, 19, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Levi Shelton, 18, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Xsavior Johnson, 18, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Trey Courtland Case, 28, Hartshorne — Grand larceny
Tylor Casey, 31, Fort Sill — Larceny from the house
Rodney Dwayne Rice, 46, Blanco — Feloniously pointing firearm, threaten to perform act of violence
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
None
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Jacob Ray Carney, 23, McAlester was sentenced to one year in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department after a felony charge of unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute was lowered to misdemeanor possession of a controlled dangerous substance with credit for time served.
Sheridan Sexton Jr., 42, McAlester, was sentenced to two concurrent 10-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but the first three years suspended for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and possession of a firearm with altered or removed serial number.
Danielle R. Garris, 31, Canadian, received a two-year deferred sentence for unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and a six-month deferred sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean Edwin White, 50, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.