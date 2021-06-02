This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Justin Ray Bevins, 43, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, speeding-posted zone
Thalia Ardene Rogers, 58, Fresno, California — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Kimi Lea Escoe, 53, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
Clifford Wayne Allen, 56, McAlester — Reckless conduct with a firearm
Dustin Chase Coker, 36, Clayton — Petit larceny
Crystal Lynn Brown, 36, Oklahoma City — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Alton Lee Weldon, 47, Idlewild, Michigan — Public intoxication
Shelbie Lynn Duncan, 27, Kiowa — Resisting an officer
Anthony Sherfield, 52, Eufaula — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Shalena N. Broadway, 29, McAlester — Larceny of gasoline-pump piracy, receiving holding or concealing lost or mislaid card, obstructing officer
Stephanie Frakes, 40, Krebs — Obtaining cash by false pretenses
Misty McEvers, 41, Red Oak — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Braden Joe Brines, 19, McAlester — Assault and battery
Ronald (Tad) Morris Smalling, 60, McAlester — Protective order violation x2
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Ashley Vereecke, 34, Eufaula — First degree burglary, assault and battery
Ronald (Tad) Morris Smalling, 60, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
James Charles Jeffrey, 38, McAlester — Third degree burglary, malicious injury to property over $1,000
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Jerry Ray Luna Jr., 37, Canadian, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jay Cleve Monroe, 46, Choctaw, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Kristina Laura Wilson, 35, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for unauthorized use of a debit card and receiving, holding, or concealing lost or mislaid card.
Hayden Chase Lewis, 26, Oklahoma City, received a one-year suspended sentence for malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Erika Loyd, 26, Oklahoma City, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
Marco Dane Walters, 29, Kinta, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maria Sabina Calderon, 35, Canadian, received a one-year deferred sentence for obstructing an officer.
Clifford Wayne Allen, 56, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for reckless conduct with a firearm.
Two counts of violating a protective order were dismissed against Leah Nicole Burrell, 28, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma having no criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Ricky Joe Morgan Jr., 31, Hartshorne, due to the state of Oklahoma having no criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication were dismissed against Stephanie Anne Nelson, 38, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma having no criminal jurisdiction in the manner.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against James H. Short, 58, McAlester at the request of the victim.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Jerry Lee Luna Jr., 37, Canadian, received a six-year suspended sentence for possession of firearm after former felony conviction, and two one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Evan James McGee, 25, McAlester, was sentenced to three concurrent six-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of stolen vehicle, and unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Christopher L. Crowder, 35, Eufaula, received a three-year deferred sentence for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Maria Sabina Calderon, 35, Canadian, received a two-year deferred sentence for bringing contraband into jail/penal institution.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony were dismissed against James Brandon Boatright, 42, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma having no criminal jurisdiction in the manner.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and burglary in the second degree were dismissed against Stephanie Anne Nelson, 38, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma having no criminal jurisdiction in the manner.
Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer x2, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked x2, and failure to signal on turning were dismissed against Ronnie Joe Mote, 28, Hartshorne, due to the state of Oklahoma having no criminal jurisdiction in the manner.
Larceny from a house was dismissed against Dustin Chase Coker, 36, Clayton and refiled as misdemeanor petit larceny.
Felonious pointing of a firearm was dismissed against Clifford Wayne Allen, 56, McAlester and refiled as misdemeanor reckless conduct with a firearm.
A protective order violation was dismissed against Leah Nicole Burrell, 28, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the manner.
Larceny from the house was dismissed against Tylor Casey, 32, Fort Sill, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the manner.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation was dismissed against Ricky Joe Morgan Jr., 31, Hartshorne, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the manner.
Burglary in the first degree and threaten to perform act of violence were dismissed against Tomas Dale Lozano, 27, Hartshorne, due to the failure of the witness to cooperate.
