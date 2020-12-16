Dennis Ray Harris, 76, of Hartshorne, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 in McAlester. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in Hartshorne. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Brumley-Mills Chapel in Har…