This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Brittany Faye Boatright, 29, Krebs — Petit larceny
Fred D. Dedmon, 68, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Miguel Angel Espinoza, 30, Stigler — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Jalene Brooke Hull, 36, McAlester — Obstructing an officer
Clifford Michael Williams, 47, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
James Marcus Brown Jr., 45, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Troy Harrison Brown Jr., 36, McAlester — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Jerry Lynn Dobbins, 45, Wilburton — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Athen Wayne Phifer, 44, Checotah — Protective order violation
Hunter James Eastteam, 21, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Jason Brent Clifton, 43, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction x2, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful u-turn, failure to wear a seatbelt
Garrett Jeffery Freeman, 25, Krebs — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Keaton Bishop Lozano, 25, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Mitchell Murphy, 37, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, eluding police officer
Cody Dewayne Smith, 35, Quinton — Possess firearms after conviction or during probation, failure to pay taxes due to state
Luke O’Brien Koehn, 39, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security
Athen Wayne Phifer, 44, Checotah — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Alixandra Morgan Armstrong, 30, Haileyville — Unauthorized use of vehicle
Austin Don Shiew, 32, Alderson — Grand larceny
Brian Allen Johnson, 40, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Kayla Ludgood, 29, Fort Smith, Arkansas — Felony value-false pretenses/con game
Douglas Mills, 55, Oklahoma City — Uttering forged instrument
Jennifer Smith, 41, Stigler — Child neglect, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Darren Emmanuel Brown, 35, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Klorissa Dawson, 22, no address given — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Crystal Nicole Nedert, 30, Modesto, California — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
James Howard Brown, 58, McAlester — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance
Patrick Eugene Curtis, 45, McAlester — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance x2
Jesse Glenn Ray Duckworth, 33, McAlester — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance
Stephen Wayne Thompson, 44, McAlester — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance
Sierra A. Shipman, 18, Alderson — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance
Robert Goodwin Mattioda, 41, McAlester — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance
Anna M. Jenkins, 41, Krebs — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance
Joe Dale Romine, 52, Indianola — Murder in the second degree
Kenneth Lee Stephenson Jr., 29, Canadian — Cruelty to animals, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, reckless conduct with firearm
Danny Joe Orsack, 70, McAlester — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance
Albert Lester Dority, 75, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
A 2010 charge of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Geardi Rose Moores, 35, Wilburton, after paying check amount off.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Gerald Thomas Scott, 39, McAlester, received 15 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with 13 of the 15 years suspended for possession of contraband by an inmate and six months in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for threaten to perform act of violence.
Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Monica Rae Wright, 43, McAlester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.