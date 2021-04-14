This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Linda Kay Baker, 57, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Danny Curtis Campbell, 36, Whitesboro, Texas — Obstructing officer, public intoxication
Skyler Montana Miller, 27, McAlester — Public intoxication
Arlo Jordan, 22, McAlester — Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Alex William Patterson, 18, McAlester — Obstructing officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Joseph Wayne Winchester, 38, McAlester — Obstructing officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
James R. Alford, 34, Lebanon, Missouri — Reckless driving, malicious injury to property under $1,000, trespassing after being forbidden, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to pay taxes due to state, removing proper or affixing improper license plate
Justin Kyle Shull, 32, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, McAlester — Petit larceny
Levi Dale Reynolds, 31, McAlester — Public intoxication
Jerry Lee Benjamin, 30, Indianola — Obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Caleb Rex Carney, 29, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
James Orlando Eugene McDaniel, 28, Krebs — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Jonas Conroy-Perez, 25, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Possession of contraband by an inmate, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute
Caitlyn M. Caldwell, 25, McAlester — Grand larceny
Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, McAlester — Grand larceny
Phillip J. Randazzo, 34, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Jerome Shane Lands, 51, McAlester — Assault and battery on a police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Billy Albright Lusk, 51, Hartshorne — Burglary in the first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Marcus T. Pingleton, 23, McAlester — Assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery, reckless conduct with a firearm
Tasha Dawn Holt, 40, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Wayne Martin Heisinger, 33, Indianola — Assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious injury to property over $1,000, assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Robert Leon Smith, 33, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle, threaten to perform act of violence
Harold Manus, 25, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seatbelt
Desha Lee Dixon, 25, Spencer — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail
Justin Duane Hogan, 31, Eufaula — First degree burglary
Courtney Gasowski, 43, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Duane Smart, 40, Hartshorne — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driver’s license to be carried, failure to maintain insurance or security, fail to register vehicle within 30 days of purchase
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Chad Paul Lusk, 46, Savanna, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Matthew Paul Woods, 35, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Jimmy Dale Stidmon, 39, Hartshorne, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to carry insurance/security verification form.
Bobbi Joe Mote, 32, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of paraphernalia and was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain security verification.
Ryan Lee Taylor, 34, Quinton, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance and two concurrent 30-day suspended sentences for two counts of petit larceny.
David Wesley Steed, 41, Hartshorne, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerry Brent Smith, 36, McAlester, received a two-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and a one-year suspended sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Tabatha Rene Dungan, 34, McAlester, received a three-year suspended sentence for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Chad Paul Lusk, 46, Savanna, received two concurrent 15-year suspended sentences for two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Thomas Allen Shadd, 26, McAlester, received a seven-year suspended sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle and a one-year deferred sentence for burglary in the second degree.
Shawdel Nicole Higgins, 31, Wilburton, received a two-year deferred sentence after a felony count of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol was reduced to misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Amanda Renee Luman-Jewel, 38, Harrah, received a two-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
