Cirque Paranormal proved so popular in the McAlester area that the show’s producers decided to return and offer something new.
This time Cirque Italia is coming to the Expo Center in McAlester for a series of performances featuring its water circus. It includes what is called an epic pirate adventure which includes a search for buried treasure and other adventures along the way.
Performances are set for Nov. 19-22, including both matinee and evening shows for the weekend performances..
“This is a totally different show, a different demographic,” said Sarah Kessler, a media rep for Cirque Italia. “It’s family-friendly.”
What can those attending the performances expect to see?
“We have a 35,000-gallon water tank,” Kessler said. Performances include what she calls a digital curtain, fountains, a stage lift and other effects to add to the experience.
“We have acrobats; we have a mermaid; we have balancing acts,” Kessler said.
Interwoven is the story of the ringmaster, “Clown Rafinha” and his discovery of a bottle with a treasure map inside. Some of the segments include “storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights and more, including a crossbow act and what is called Wheel of Death performances. No animals are used in the Cirque Italia.
Once again Cirque Italia is setting up its own tent on the Expo Center grounds for the event.
Cirque Italia states it is enforcing all recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and from local municipalities during the tour which includes McAlester.
Adjustments the company said it is putting in place includes restricting the audience “to a fraction” of a typical show attendance. All employees and everyone attending the performances above the age of 3 are required to wear face masks inside the tent. Masks will be available for purchase for any audience members who arrive without one.
Performances are set for:
• 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.
• 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.
• 1:30 p.m., 4: 30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.
• 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Tickets begin at $10 and coupon codes are available which include a free child’s admission with the purchase of a regular adult tickets.
A box office was also set to open at the Expo Center beginning Tuesday. It was set to be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, when no shows are scheduled. Plans call for the box office to be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on days with scheduled shows.
Tickets may also be purchased through the company’s website at cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by phone at (941)-704-8752. A company spokesman said text messages also get responses. Anyone needing more information can also visit the website or the company’s social media accounts.
The Expo Center is at 4500 W. U.S. Highway 270 in McAlester.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
