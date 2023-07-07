Phyllis Wheatley Alumni will host the final school reunion July 13-15, 2023, at the AmericInn Suites in McAlester with approximately 30 guests.
Phyllis Wheatley, a former African American school in Hartshorne, officially closed in 1956 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled separate but equal public facilities under Plessey v. Fergurson was unconstitutional.
Although going to Hartshorne Public Schools meant better resources, it was bittersweet officially closing the chapters at Phyllis Wheatley. The focus of this reunion is to recapture the struggles and sacrifices that were made to ensure Black children had an education, beginning with the Trail of Tears in the mid-1800s extending with a timeline through 1956.
This will include Rosenwald Schools, Cole Chapel, a WPA school as well as other Black schools scattered in rural areas such as Adamson, Wildwood, Crowder, Dow, Carbon, Cambria, Mt. Nebo and Pocahontas.
One prominent feature of the program will be the luncheon speaker, Dr. Donnie Nero, who will present the Rosenwald schools, which were inspired by Booker T. Washington and Juluis Rosenwald, CEO of Sears & Roebuck. Together, they developed a blueprint for educating Black children in the south.
Four of those schools were in the Hartshorne vicinity with the students later attending Phyllis Wheatley after the 8th grade. Dr. Nero is the former president of Conners State College, becoming the first African American to become president of a predominately white college or university in the state of Oklahoma. While president at Connors State College, he served as president of the Oklahoma Council of Two-Year Presidents and President of the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges and is the founder of the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame.
In 2011, the Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame inducted Dr. Nero into their Halls of Fame. Nero earned a Master of Science degree in Educational Administration in 1977 and a Doctor of Education Degree in Occupational and Adult education in 1993 from Oklahoma State University.
The luncheon is catered by East Gourmet Restaurant, preceded by a reception.
Another prominent speaker will be Dr. Kenneth Moore, a former resident, Phyllis Wheatley attendee and graduate of the Hartshorne Public Schools. He will focus on moving the next generation forward while building and honoring the past. Dr. Moore is a practicing pharmacist and has traveled abroad as a traveling minister. He received undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Oklahoma University. He received a Doctor of Ministry from the School of Bible theology Seminary and University.
Cheri Riddle, Leota Webber and Winston Kelly, descendants of Phyllis Wheatley graduates and great-grandchildren of Choctaw Freedmen will weave Phyllis Wheatley’s narrative history with visuals. Cheri Riddle is a member of the Choctaw Nation and will present a timeline entitled the “Midnight Hour,” beginning in the 1800s during the trail of Tears through Jim Crow Laws. Leota Webber, a great-grand daughter of Attorney Webber, one of Phyllis Wheatley’s first Trustees, will share Phyllis Wheatley poetry. Pam Smitherman, great-grand niece of AJ Smitherman, a renowned journalist, and eyewitness to the Tulsa riot, will also share Phyllis Wheatley poetry. Pam is also the granddaughter of a Buffalo Soldier who served in the 10th Calvary.
Winston Kelly, great grandson of a “Rough Rider” and Buffalo Soldier, has family ties to Cole Chapel, Adamson, Rosenwald and Phyllis Wheatley Schools. His presentation will begin with Phyllis Wheatley’s capture from the shores of Africa and conclude with the landmark decision, Brown v. Board of Education. His presentation will capture Claudia Brown, first black to desegregate Hartshorne Schools and Sallye Phillips, first Black valedictorian in a southern school after the Brown decision.
These historical presentations will be accompanied by visual displays of artwork and other artifacts to display the impact history had on the Black community and the significance of Phyllis Wheatley School.
Phyllis Wheatley attendees will enjoy fierce competition on game night and a video concert of Smokey Robinson. They will also watch Wakanda Forever on movie night. Saturday, July 15th will begin with a memorial candlelight service followed by visits to Elm Park Cemetery, the Hartshorne Museum and conclude with an evening banquet and a delicious meal by Pete’s Place.
The Registration fee includes a customized Phyllis Wheatley tote bag from Keisha Washington’s Boutique, Souvenir Book, Picture Gallery tracing the last students to enter Phyllis Wheatley in 1st grade and graduating from Hartshorne High School in 1967.
Special thanks to each sponsor: Walmart Deli, Bank NA, Pizzi Hut, Pruett Grocery, BoKays by Jerry, The Rev. Ralph & LueAnn Jackson Foundation, Charles Hill and to Judy Grant, member of the Muskogee Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Chapter. Planning Committee: Dr. Kenneth Moore, Betty Webber, Mary Beth Neighbors, and Dr. Eddie Gordon-Kelly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.