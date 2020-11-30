WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK – PepsiCo Beverages North America named Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. (PCBC) of McAlester, Oklahoma its 2019 Donald M. Kendall Bottler of the Year.
Named for PepsiCo’s revered former chairman and chief executive officer, the Donald M. Kendall Bottler of the Year Award was created in 1994 to honor the very best of the best among independent Pepsi-Cola bottlers in the United States and Canada. Nominated for the first time since its founding nearly eighty years ago, PCBC was one of four finalists recognized for outstanding franchise performance, including volume growth, customer service, product quality and community involvement.
The award was virtually presented to PCBC CEO Charles Rogers, by PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) CEO Kirk Tanner and Neil Pryor, President, PBNA, Central Division.
PCBC was originally founded by Rogers’ great-grandfather and uncle E.L. Rogers and Dutch Rogers. “I have got to be the most blessed man in the United States,” Rogers said. “It is humbling and exciting to know that my grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle are looking down along with my father and grandmother who are still here, and are able to say ‘you know what, that kid is doing a good job.’”
“The finalists for this year’s Donald M. Kendall Bottler of the Year Award represent the very best of the best,” said Pryor. “In spite of this year’s uniquely challenging business environment, PCBC rose above the competition. From volume and share growth to product quality to customer service, PCBC delivered outstanding results and is truly a model of executional excellence.”
Each year PepsiCo makes a donation to a nonprofit community organization of each Donald M. Kendall Bottler of the Year finalist’s choosing. PCBC selected Keep McAlester Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, which PCBC has supported for several years.
Also honored as Donald M. Kendall Bottler of the Year finalists were G&J Athens of Cincinnati, Ohio, in the North Division, RSI Tallahassee of Tallahassee, Florida, in the South Division, and Bigfoot Beverages Coos Bay of Coos Bay, Oregon, in the West Division.
About Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. (PCBC) of McAlester, Oklahoma
Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. (PCBC) of McAlester, Oklahoma is a family-owned and operated business that that covers parts of nine counties. PCBC supplies products in these areas that include Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Gatorade, Starbucks, Lipton, Muscle Milk, Ocean Spray, Aquafina, LIFEWTR, Rock Star, Mt. Dew AMP and Kick Start.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.
Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.