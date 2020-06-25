UPDATE 1:29 p.m.: Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Tannehill was found and thanked the public for their help spreading the word.
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in finding a man last seen this morning.
PCSO is looking for 79-year-old Vernon Tannehill, described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 185 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue, yellow, and black checkered shirt with black pants.
He was last seen on foot at 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence north of McAlester near U.S. Business Highway 69 and Broken Feather Lane.
Anyone with information is asked to call PCSO at 918-423-5858 or call 911.
