A free annual community-building event held in cities and towns nationwide for 40 years is making its way to McAlester with the help of a small group of people.
National Night Out is an annual event that has been held on the first Tuesday of August since 1984 as a way to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and for the community to gather and get to know one another.
A group of employees from Park Place Apartments are currently working on the finishing touches on hosting a NNO event in McAlester.
“The four of us are putting this on with a very low budget,” said Sherri Butler, assistant manager for Park Place Apartments. “But the community is really stepping up to help.”
Butler said a local church is donating the use of three bounce houses along with hot dogs to be served to those who attend.
“We’re going to have an ambulance, fire truck, a sheriff’s car and dog for the kids and everybody,” Butler said. Face painting and games will also be available for the children to participate in.
The event will also have representatives from the Pittsburg County Health Department available to give back to school vaccinations. CREOKS and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will also be at the event to give information on available resources along with military recruiters and a free book giveaway by the McAlester Public Library.
“What we’re trying to do is to offer any resource we can,” Butler said.
The organizer said she is seeking a dunk tank so people can “dunk the manager” as a fundraiser to replace the seats on the apartment complex’s swing set.
Butler said any organization or business that wants to set up a table or booth at the event can contact her at 918-423-2944.
She said a person does not have to live at Park Place to be able to attend the event with the only people not able to attend are those who have been banned from the complex.
“We’re just inviting everybody to come out and enjoy this free event,” Butler said. “I’m encouraged this is going to be a good thing for the city.”
National Night Out will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Park Place Apartments, 500 W. Park in McAlester. For more information about NNO, visit www.natw.org.
