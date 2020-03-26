You have decided to give a lost or abandoned dog from the shelter a home. There is a certain amount of luck involved in acquiring the perfect canine companion. You can improve your chances of success if you are aware of the pitfalls and can cope with any sort of setback.
Rescued dogs range from puppies to those old and sick. Every dog comes with a previous history. Unfortunately, much of the time the dog’s true history is not known. Some have behavioral problems such as excessive barking or jumping up on people. Many can be retrained successfully if you are prepared to give your time and patience to the task.
Decide if you want a puppy, an adolescent or an older dog before you go the animal shelter. Also, consider you own circumstances. Are you always busy? Don’t choose a dog that requires extensive daily grooming. Are you getting older? You may want to avoid getting an athletic dog. Do you have a young family? Look for a dog that is good with children. Do you live in a house or an apartment? Think about the size of the dog and the amount of energy he has.
Tell the staff at the shelter what kind of dog you are looking for. When you see one that might be right for you, ask if you can take the dog for a walk so you can get used to handling him before you bring him home. Watch how he behaves with other dogs and people. Don’t rush. Take your time. It won’t help you or the dog if you pick the wrong one. You may not find the dog you need the first time you go looking.
Don’t choose your dog only by his appearance. There are things that are much more important, such as how he behaves. Find out all you can about his history and personality. Have him checked over by a vet when you get him home. If he needs any additional shots, now would be a good time to get them.
When you have chosen the dog you want, bond with him. Let him know that this will be his permanent home. Give him extra attention, especially at the beginning, but don’t smother him with affection. Keep his surroundings as quiet and peaceful as you can. Don’t add too many activities at once.
When he seems to be comfortable in his new home, you can start training him. Be patient and consistent so he can learn what you want him to do. Everyone in the family should use the same commands so he doesn’t get confused. Train him without punishment or yelling. Instead, use positive reinforcement like a special treat when he does something right. Proceed slowly.
Let him get used to his new house and yard before you start taking him other places. At first, take him to quiet areas. Let his stay within his comfort level. If you have other pets, introduce them to him gradually. Don’t leave them together unattended until you feel that they have accepted each other. If you are out on a walk with him or are at home, don’t force a person, dog or situation on him. If he seems to be getting upset or fearful, take him away from the area. Introduce new things, people, places and animals gradually as he is ready to experience them.
If your new dog isn’t perfect, love his anyway. We aren’t perfect either.
If you would like to adopt a dog, visit the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter at 1206 N. West St. in McAlester. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a dog is $20. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.