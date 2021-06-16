Reina Owens has been promoted to publisher of the McAlester News-Capital after serving as general manager the past three years. Her appointment is effective immediately.
A native of McAlester, Owens has worked at the News-Capital since becoming an advertising executive in 2005. She advanced to advertising director in 2011 and to general manager in 2019.
“I’m excited to continue serving our community, our readers, and advertisers in my expanded position,” Owens said. “I want to thank my team for the success we’ve had in serving and representing our community. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Dale Brendel, regional Oklahoma publisher for parent company CNHI, LLC, said Owens has proven her leadership skills and local knowledge in executing the News-Capital’s mission to enrich the community with award-winning journalism and to help local businesses prosper.
“Reina understands the vital role the newspaper plays in the McAlester market,” said Brendel, who is a former managing editor of the News-Capital. “She and her team will continue to develop new ways to engage, inform and serve the community with credible and reliable information.”
Owens has been involved in multiple local organizations. She serves on the McAlester Country Club board, and the Pink Ribbon Committee, and previously served on the McAlester Main Street board.
“I love McAlester — this is home,” Owens said. “Our family and many friends are here. We love being part of the community and are invested in its future.“
A graduate of McAlester High School in 1998, she went on to earn a communications degree at East Central University. She and her husband, Ryan Owens, have two children, Zane and Cruz.
