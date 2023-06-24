Recently, Oklahoma 4-H conducted the Mail-In Shooting Sports Contests.
These are held in the home counties of the 4-H members with shooting sports coaches present. Results are then “mailed-in” to the state 4-H office and all scores are combined to determine placings. The monies raised are utilized to help minimize some of the costs for the National 4-H Shooting Sports contests for Oklahoma 4-H members participating. National 4-H Shooting Sports contest students must have placed hi enough at the State 4-H Shooting Sports contests to qualify to compete at the National Shooting Sports Contest held in Grand Island Nebraska this month. Pittsburg County 4-H had a record number of youth who qualified for the National Shooting Sports Contests, and they are as follows:
Jonathan Bullard of Clover Power qualified in Recurve Archery
Shannon Francies of Clover Power qualified in Air Pistol
Ammon Hovey of Clover Power qualified in Recurve Archery
Brooklyn Autrey of Hartshorne qualified in Muzzleloader
Spencer Autrey of Hartshorne qualified in .22 Pistol
Pittsburg County 4-H was also well represented in the Mail-In Shooting Sports Contests. Our participants with their placings were as follows:
Muzzleloader-
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
Junior Compound- (ages 9-11)
1st Place-Lillie Cox, Canadian
Senior Compound (ages 15+)
8th Place-Solar Starr, Crowder
Senior Recurve
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
Senior Skeet-
9th Place-Solar Starr
Senior Trap-
23rd Place-Solar Starr
Intermediate Air Rifle (ages 12-14)
7th Place-Shane Francies, Clover Power
Senior Air Rifle
7th Place-Solar Starr
Intermediate Air Pistol
1st Place-Landon Thain, Tannehill
Senior Air Pistol
3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard
5th Place-Shannon Francies
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.