Greg Owen

Greg Owen

 File

Recently, Oklahoma 4-H conducted the Mail-In Shooting Sports Contests.

These are held in the home counties of the 4-H members with shooting sports coaches present. Results are then “mailed-in” to the state 4-H office and all scores are combined to determine placings. The monies raised are utilized to help minimize some of the costs for the National 4-H Shooting Sports contests for Oklahoma 4-H members participating. National 4-H Shooting Sports contest students must have placed hi enough at the State 4-H Shooting Sports contests to qualify to compete at the National Shooting Sports Contest held in Grand Island Nebraska this month. Pittsburg County 4-H had a record number of youth who qualified for the National Shooting Sports Contests, and they are as follows:

Jonathan Bullard of Clover Power qualified in Recurve Archery

Shannon Francies of Clover Power qualified in Air Pistol

Ammon Hovey of Clover Power qualified in Recurve Archery

Brooklyn Autrey of Hartshorne qualified in Muzzleloader

Spencer Autrey of Hartshorne qualified in .22 Pistol

Pittsburg County 4-H was also well represented in the Mail-In Shooting Sports Contests. Our participants with their placings were as follows:

Muzzleloader-

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard

Junior Compound- (ages 9-11)

1st Place-Lillie Cox, Canadian

Senior Compound (ages 15+)

8th Place-Solar Starr, Crowder

Senior Recurve

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard

Senior Skeet-

9th Place-Solar Starr

Senior Trap-

23rd Place-Solar Starr

Intermediate Air Rifle (ages 12-14)

7th Place-Shane Francies, Clover Power

Senior Air Rifle

7th Place-Solar Starr

Intermediate Air Pistol

1st Place-Landon Thain, Tannehill

Senior Air Pistol

3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard

5th Place-Shannon Francies

For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you