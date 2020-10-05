The National 4-H Youth in Action Award is the highest honor for a 4-H member in the United States. The National 4-H Youth in Action recognizes top 3 finalists in four program areas including Civic Engagement, Healthy Living, Agriculture and STEM between the ages of 15-19.
One winner is selected in each program area and then an overall winner is decided. Pittsburg County 4-H you might remember is the only county in Oklahoma to ever have an award winner and we have had three-Elisabeth Willis of Canadian was selected as the overall winner in 2013, Lexie Lerblance of McAlester was selected as the Civic Engagement Pillar winner in 2016 and Serena Woodard of Canadian was selected as the Agriculture Pillar award winner in 2018.
A Pittsburg County 4-H teen leader was recently recognized as a finalist for this award for the 2021 4-H year. Reed Marcum of McAlester High School was named as a semi-finalist in the Civic Engagement Pillar area. This honor recognizes the top three 4-H members nation-wide in Civic Engagement. Reed had to submit two essays, a one-minute video and I wrote a letter of recommendation for him.
4-H helped Reed gain the self-confidence, public speaking and leadership skills he needed to help him organize three different service initiatives to support needs he recognized in his community. Here are some highlights of each of those projects-
Backpack/School Supplies Giveaway (2016-2020)
Reed used social media to advertise the event and help ask for donations. Since the start of this project Reed has provided 13,522 backpacks with school supplies to his community.
Christmas Toy Giveaway (2016-2020)
Reed and his family have provided 10,073 gifts for children. So many community members see the need and want to help that in 2019 they had 84 volunteers join them the day of giveaway!
Silent Auction for Pediatric Cancer (2019-2020)
Reed just concluded his second annual silent auction in March 2020 to raise money for the Hudson Strong Memorial Foundation, since 2019 Reed has raised over $33,000.
Reed is eligible to apply again in the future. For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give me a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.